Awardwinning Author Jack R Stanley Brings The Wild Texas Frontier To Life In A Gripping New Western Thriller

A powerful new novel set in the lawless heart of the Texas Panhandle delivers suspense, history, and unforgettable frontier justice.

Acclaimed novelist, playwright, and screenwriter Jack R. Stanley, an award-winning storyteller and decorated Vietnam veteran, returns with a compelling new Western novel that plunges readers into one of the most dangerous towns in Texas history.

Set in Tascosa, once known as the“roughest town in Texas,” this riveting new book follows Sheriff Hayman Mitchell as he faces an escalating wave of violence in the untamed Texas Panhandle. On the border of the New Mexico Territory, Tascosa is a magnet for outlaws, gamblers, drifters, and desperate men - a place where shootings, murders, and lawlessness are almost a daily occurrence.

When the bodies of three murdered strangers are discovered north of town, the fragile order of the frontier begins to unravel. With only two deputies at his side, Sheriff Mitchell must confront rising bloodshed, hidden motives, and a town teetering on the edge of chaos. Even Texas Ranger Cass Grummon, known for his experience and resolve, finds himself challenged by the mystery.

Against the sweeping and unforgiving backdrop of the Llano Estacado, Stanley masterfully blends historical atmosphere with pulse-pounding suspense. Buffalo hunters, soldiers, ranchers, and notorious figures such as Billy the Kid move through a world where danger is never far away and justice comes at a high price.

Jack R. Stanley brings extraordinary depth and authenticity to his writing. A former officer and combat photographer in Vietnam, he earned the Bronze Star for his service. Following his military career, he received both his M.A. and Ph.D. in Radio-TV-Film from the University of Michigan, where he also won two prestigious Hopwood Awards for creative writing.

With a distinguished academic and creative career spanning decades - including leadership roles at The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas-Pan American, and The University of Alaska Anchorage - Stanley has built a legacy as both an educator and master storyteller.

Now residing in the Texas Panhandle, Stanley continues to captivate readers with fiction rooted in history, conflict, and the human spirit.

This latest release promises to be a must-read for fans of Western fiction, historical thrillers, and stories of courage in the face of relentless danger.

Global Book Network - Jack Stanley, Author of Riding The Texas Bloodline