Culture Ministry Holds Discussion On Art Criticism Challenges

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Art criticism and its current state in the country were at the heart of a public discussion held at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, who joined the discussions.

Participants emphasized that art criticism is not merely an observer of the cultural sphere, but one of the key intellectual mechanisms shaping its quality. In this regard, the absence or inconsistency of criticism directly affects the overall creative environment.

During the discussions, experts from the fields of theater, cinema, music, and visual arts shared their views on the current state of criticism in their respective areas. It was noted that the limited presence of an independent expert community and the weak application of professional theoretical approaches are among today's main challenges. Without professional and objective critical engagement in any creative field, development tends to be random, and quality fails to reach the desired level.

Experts also put forward specific proposals aimed at advancing the field. They stressed the importance of strengthening integration with higher education institutions and expanding specialized training for art critics. There is also a need to enhance the public impact of criticism through modern analytical and media platforms. It was noted that fostering and supporting young critics, along with applying international experience, would contribute to the development of contemporary methodologies in art criticism.

Particular emphasis was placed on the fact that strengthening art criticism is directly linked to the key priorities of the "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Concept and holds strategic importance for the sustainable development of culture and increasing the competitiveness of creative industries.

It was also noted that a separate discussion dedicated to literary criticism will be organized in the future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was recommended that the proposals voiced be systematized and transformed into a practical action plan, with implementation to be ensured in coordination with relevant institutions.