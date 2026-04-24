EU Lifts Sanctions On Azerbaijan's ASCO-Linked Vessels Following Coordinated Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

By a decision of the Council of the European Union dated April 23, 2026, sanctions imposed on several Azerbaijani vessels have been lifted, AzerNEWS reports.

The vessels removed from the European Union's sanctions list include“Zagatala,” owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, as well as“Shusha,”“Qarabagh,”“Khankendi,” and“Zangezur,” which belong to a joint venture between ASCO and SOCAR.

According to ASCO, the positive outcome was achieved through coordinated diplomatic and legal efforts involving the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, ASCO, and SOCAR.

It was noted that the vessels had been leased to third parties under long-term charter agreements and operated in full compliance with international regulations, including sanctions requirements. The decision is seen as the result of an objective assessment based on international legal norms and constructive dialogue.

As a state-owned international shipping company, ASCO emphasized that it will continue operating in strict adherence to national legislation, international law, and global sanctions regimes.