MI Vs CSK Shocker! Chennai Destroy Mumbai By 103 Runs Samson's 101 Stuns IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings delivered a brutal statement win over Mumbai Indians with a massive 103-run victory in IPL 2026. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 powered CSK to 207, before bowlers crushed MI for just 104. A one-sided El Clasico that shocked fans and reshaped the points table race.

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