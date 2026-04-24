Man, Woman's Late-Night Fight Outside Gurugram Liquor Shop Sparks Police Probe, Outrage Online

Haryana Police have started an inquiry after a disturbing video showed a man allegedly assaulting a woman outside a liquor shop near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, captured a heated argument between the two late in the evening. A large crowd gathered around them, but most people only watched.

According to a report by the Times of India, Police said no formal complaint has been filed so far. However, officers have taken note of the viral clip and are trying to confirm when exactly the incident happened.

Argument quickly turned violent

In the video, the man and woman can be seen arguing loudly. As tempers rose, the woman allegedly used abusive language. Soon, the man lost control and slapped her several times. The woman did not back down. She slapped him back, continued shouting, and even pulled at his T-shirt during the confrontation.

गुरूग्राम में वाइन शॉप के बाहर युवती की पिटा.ई, युवती के बाल पकड़े, थ.प्पड़ मारे twitter/Xg8dhG4nSa

- Dainik Savera Haryana (@SaveraHaryana) April 23, 2026

गुड़गाँव में इफ़को चौक के पास दारू के ठेके के सामने एक लड़का लड़की को बुरी तरह से पीट रहा है और राहगीर तामसा देख रहे है।सबसे बड़ा सवाल 10 बजे रात को लड़की ठेके पर क्या करने गई थी? twitter/HRL0IsglQw

- कृपा शंकर (@KripaSh75508777) April 23, 2026

The fight continued for several minutes before bystanders stepped in.

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Crowd watched but did little

One part of the video has especially upset viewers. Many people standing nearby were seen recording the incident on their phones instead of trying to stop it.

A few people later attempted to separate the pair. At one point, the woman was heard telling another man not to interfere.

The video was reportedly filmed from different angles by a bystander.

Social media divided

The incident has triggered a huge debate online.

Some users strongly condemned the man for hitting a woman and demanded strict police action. Others said violence was wrong, no matter what had been said.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

Ladki maa ki gali de rahi thi Ladke ne kyade se koot diya!?️The late-night verbal spat outside a liquor shop near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram escalated into a physical confrontation, with a young man repeatedly slapping a woman after she hurled abuses targeting his mother... twitter/DquS28FhxA

- New Bharat Speaks (@Vishwas1228) April 24, 2026

However, some people defended the man's reaction, claiming he was angered after the woman allegedly insulted his mother. Several social media users said no one should tolerate such remarks.

Many also criticised the crowd for standing by and filming instead of helping.

Police awaiting formal complaint

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said officials are examining the viral footage, the TOI report added.

"No formal complaint has been received yet, but we have taken cognisance of the video circulating online," he said.

Police are working to identify those involved and establish the exact date, time and circumstances of the incident.

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Questions remain

It is still unclear whether the man and woman knew each other before the altercation.

The viral clip has once again raised concerns about public safety, violence in crowded places, and the growing habit of people recording incidents instead of stepping in to help.

Further action will depend on the findings of the police inquiry.