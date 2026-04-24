No Maids, No Slots: Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Other Metro Cities Face House Help Staff Crunch Here's Why

Due to a huge number of maids, chefs, nannies, and blue-collar workers returning to West Bengal to vote in assembly elections, residents of major Indian cities are experiencing an uncommon domestic disturbance. This has resulted in a lack of house assistance in housing societies from Delhi-NCR to Mumbai and Bengaluru. Residents of Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi said that domestic staff are abruptly taking 20 to 30 days off, sometimes with no warning. What started off as sporadic absences has now turned into a trend, with many homes finding it difficult to balance childcare, cooking, and housekeeping.

For many families used to tightly managed weekday schedules, the sudden gap has turned daily life upside down. Morning routines are delayed, office calls are being taken while washing dishes and parents are juggling school runs with household work.

Why Is There Shortage of House Help?

Even at the expense of their jobs and pay, thousands of West Bengali migrant workers have been returning home from metropolitan areas and industrial centers to cast their ballots. Many people fear that abstaining from voting might jeopardise their right to vote or perhaps their citizenship due to political propaganda and the SIR exercise. Bengal is holding two voting sessions on April 23 and 29.

Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR are seeing the effects of this movement. However, the disruption is most noticeable in the National Capital Region, where homes are reporting a severe lack of housekeepers and a growing dependence on app-based services, like Urban Company, Snabbit, Pronto to do everyday tasks.

What Are Users Saying on Social Media Platform?

Many users said that it was challenging to locate replacements because other domestic workers in their communities had taken time off at the same time. According to users on the app, referrals from resident groups and neighbours have also decreased. The West Bengal Assembly elections, in which a large number of domestic servants from the state are coming home to cast ballots, are a frequently mentioned cause. Some workers told employers they feared losing their names on voter rolls or access to welfare schemes if they did not return.

Social media platform Reddit has seen a flood of posts from confused residents asking why maids have“vanished." One Gurugram resident wrote,“What's the scene with maids? Why are all on leave?" Another user in Noida said,“My maid is on leave for a month."

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Reels and memes about the "maid crisis" are going popular on Instagram as a result of the problem. Many couples are joking that their relationships are being put to the test since their maid departed to vote in Bengal by sharing amusing videos of them fighting over dishes, laundry heaps, and sweeper duty. Some videos show couples debating task rosters, while others show men trying to mop for the first time.

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App-based home services in NCR are seeing bookings fill up fast, with users reporting no same-day slots available. Several residents said cleaning, cooking and helper services on aggregator apps were either fully booked or showing long wait times.