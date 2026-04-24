Pijush Hazarika Lauds Court For Denying Bail To 'Criminal' Pawan Khera

Assam Minister and BJP candidate from Jagiroad Assembly constituency, Pijush Hazarika on Friday lauded the decision of Gauhati court, after it denied bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, calling him "criminal and absconder."

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, Hazarika accused Khera of allegedly forging land deeds, fake passports to "manipulate the election outcome." "Grateful that Hon'ble Gauhati HC has denied bail to criminal @Pawankhera. REMEMBER he forged land deeds and faked passports just to manipulate an election outcome and also compromise India's relations with other sovereign nations," he wrote.

Furthermore, Hazarika raised questions over Khera's "nefarious operation," asking about the other participants in this act, and whether Khera was working alone or following someone's orders. "Now we need MORE answers: Who were his co-conspirators? Was fugitive Khera the mastermind or a mere front for someone's dirty game? Who financed this nefarious operation and what other documents did they forge? Were there international actors from across the border in this illegal enterprise?" he questioned.

Alleging that Khera has been engaging through intermediaries, Hazarika said that the Congress leader and his "co-conspirators will face the wrath of law." "PS: I am told that this absconder has been engaging through intermediaries but he has forgotten that @assampolice operates under the rule of law. He and each of his co-conspirators will face the wrath of law," he wrote.

Grateful that Hon'ble Gauhati HC has denied bail to criminal @Pawankhera. REMEMBER he forged land deeds and faked passports just to manipulate an election outcome and also compromise India's relations with other sovereign nations. Now we need MORE answers 1. Who were his... - Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) April 24, 2026

Court Cites Need for Custodial Interrogation

Observing that the case goes beyond the realm of simple defamation and discloses a prima facie offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Gauhati High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The court held that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the origin and authenticity of the documents relied upon by him and to identify the persons involved in their procurement. Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, while rejecting the plea, noted that the allegations made by Khera during a press conference in Guwahati regarding Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were based on documents which, according to the investigation so far, appear to be false. The Court recorded that Khera has not substantiated his claims "beyond doubt" and has failed to demonstrate that the documents relied upon by him are genuine. (ANI)

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