Team India Reaches Bishkek For 2026 IIHF U18 Ice Hockey Asia Cup

The 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Asia Cup will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 27 to May 3, with India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Macau, China set to compete.

Team India has now reached Bishkek for the tournament, arriving at a time when Indian ice hockey is beginning to draw wider attention and the next wave of players is stepping onto a larger international stage. The Indian side will be led by Gurtej Singh Bhatti, with Devansh Sharma and Iftiqar Hussain as alternate captains. The squad has its strongest representation from Chandigarh and Ladakh, with players also coming in from several other states across the country, according to a press release from IHAI.

Rising Momentum in Indian Ice Hockey

For this group, Bishkek is not just another tournament stop but an important test in the junior international circuit. The U18 campaign also comes at a point when Indian ice hockey is carrying stronger momentum than before. In 2025, the Indian women's team won bronze at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, securing the country's first international medal in the sport and pushing ice hockey into the national conversation, including through the team's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The men's team had earlier claimed silver at the 2017 IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia Division I, and more recently represented India at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. Alongside that, the reopening of Himadri Ice Rink and the launch of the India Ice Hockey League have added fresh structure and visibility to the sport's growth in the country.

"The last year has been a big one for Indian ice hockey. Our women's team won bronze at the Asia Cup, the men's team competed at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Himadri Ice Rink reopened, and we launched the India Ice Hockey League. That has created real momentum around the sport. Now the U18 boys have their opportunity, and that makes this a very exciting moment for us. The fact that this team has players from different states shows the game is growing, and the IIHF U18 Asia Cup gives them the kind of exposure that can shape the future," said Harjinder Singh, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India.

Sponsorship Boost for Team India

For the Asia Cup campaign, Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer SS Group has partnered with IHAI as the team takes the ice in Bishkek. Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, said the association reflects the growing momentum around Indian ice hockey and the promise of its next generation of players.

With the tournament set to begin in Bishkek, India will hope the U18 side can build on that momentum and deliver a strong showing on the continental stage. (ANI)

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