'WOW': Makers Of Varun Dhawan's Next Film Release New Song On His B'day

The makers of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' have released the new track 'WOW' on the special occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, "My birthday jam is WOW So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

'WOW' Song Details

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill, as per the press release.

Creative Team on 'WOW'

Speaking about the track, Kumar Taurani of Tips Music said in a statement, "Good music finds its audience, you can't force that. What we had here was the right combination from the start. Harrdy, Tanishk, Kiran, Rony and Gill each bring something distinct, and together they give this track a range that's hard to manufacture. Add Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja to the visual and it just completes the picture."

Harrdy Sandhu added, "From the first listen, 'WOW' had that spark. It's high on energy and super addictive, the kind of song you don't just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast."

"There's a playful, vibrant vibe to WOW that makes it stand out. It's bold, catchy, and perfect for anyone who just wants to let loose and have fun," said Kiran Bajwa.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi noted, "With WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy. It's designed to make you move simple as that."

Lyricist-composer Gill Machhrai shared that, "We wanted to create something that clicks instantly while still having longevity and WOW just delivers that."

While Rony Ajnali added, "The lyrics are fun, easy, and instantly memorable. Every line and beat is crafted to build the song's energy and make it a go-to party anthem."

About 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy. (ANI)

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