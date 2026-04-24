Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $3.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Increasing Number of RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Across Therapeutic Areas Growing Focus on Rare Disease and Anticancer RNA Therapeutics Expansion of mRNA Vaccine and Self-Amplifying RNA Therapy Trials Adoption of CRISPR and RNA Editing-Based Therapy Trials Integration of Advanced Delivery Platforms and Oligonucleotide Conjugates
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Modality: RNA Interference, Antisense Therapy, Messenger RNA, etc. Clinical Trials Phase: Phase I to Phase IV. Therapeutic Areas: Rare Diseases, Anti-Infective, Anticancer, etc.
Subsegments and Companies Mentioned:
- Subsegments include RNA Interference therapies, Antisense Therapy trials, among others. Key companies: Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Moderna Inc., etc.
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. AstraZeneca plc Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline plc Moderna Inc. BioNTech SE Biogen Inc. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. CureVac N.V. Orna Therapeutics Inc. Silence Therapeutics plc ETHRIS GmbH ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. Avidity Biosciences Inc. Aro Biotherapeutics Company Wave Life Sciences Ltd.
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Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market
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