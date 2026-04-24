Mental Health Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $4.89 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trial Models Rising Use of Digital Therapeutics in Trials Growing Integration of AI-Based Patient Recruitment Tools Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring in Studies Enhanced Focus on Real-World Evidence Generation
Scope of the Report
- Phase: Phase I through Phase IV Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Other Designs Disorder: Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Others Sponsor: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Agencies, Others
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co. Inc. AbbVie Inc. Sanofi S.A. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company AstraZeneca plc GSK plc Eli Lilly and Company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. IQVIA Holdings Inc. Biogen Inc. ICON plc. Parexel International Corporation CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd. Medpace Holdings Inc. PSI CRO AG. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. Ergomed Celerion Inc. Biotrial S.A.S. Lindus Health Ltd. Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd. Precision for Medicine Inc.
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Mental Health Clinical Trials Market
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