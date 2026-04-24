Advanced Materials Research Report 2026: $134.03 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$98.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$134.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Rising Adoption of Lightweight and High-Strength Materials Increasing Demand for High-Performance Materials in Extreme Environments Growing Use of Advanced Composites Across Multiple Industries Expansion of Customized and Application-Specific Material Solutions Increasing Focus on Material Durability and Lifecycle Performance
Companies Featured
- BASF SE Dow Inc. 3M Company Saint-Gobain Toray Industries Inc. Teijin Limited Akzo Nobel N.V. Hexcel Corporation Owens Corning Morgan Advanced Materials PLC. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Solvay S.A. Arkema S.A. LANXESS AG Showa Denko K.K. Nippon Steel Corporation Alcoa Corporation PPG Industries Inc.
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Advanced Materials Market
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