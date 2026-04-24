Rakshit N Jagdale Honoured With Lifetime Hall Of Fame Recognition

In a moment that transcends industry and enters the realm of national pride, Rakshit N Jagdale, Managing Director of Amrut Distilleries, has been conferred with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Icons, London -with an induction into the Hall of Fame- honoring his remarkable 25-year journey in shaping not just a company, but also positioning India as a formidable force in the global aged spirit category.



India's modern history has been shaped by transformative revolutions in self-sufficiency, led by visionary leaders. The Green Revolution in India of the 1960s turned the nation from food-deficit to food-secure-averting famine and ensuring grain stability. This was followed by the White Revolution in India of the 1970s, which made India the world's largest milk producer, uplifting millions of farmers and building one of the strongest cooperative movements the world has seen.



Today, India proudly witnesses the rise of a new movement-the Aged spirit Revolution-driven by Mr. Jagdale. For over 25 years, he has, quite literally, carried the Indian aged spirit category on his shoulders-both witnessing and driving its evolution from the very first case sold to an industry that now stands at nearly 7 lakh cases in the luxury category, translating to a value of ~Rs. 1,000 crore- is a testament to his vision and perseverance.



At a time when India was scarcely considered in the global aged spirit conversation, Rakshit Jagdale dared to challenge convention. Armed with conviction and guided by the legacy of his father, Neelakanta Rao Jagdale, he posed a question that would redefine an industry:“How do we elevate what my fellow Indians consume?”



With this singular objective, the rise of Rakshit N Jagdale reads less like a corporate journey and more like the forging of a national industry against the currents of global skepticism. In the early years, when the very idea of an Indian aged spirit was met with doubt, his efforts took on the character of quiet defiance-carrying samples across continents, engaging skeptics, and insisting that India could stand shoulder to shoulder with the traditional aged spirit capitals of the world.



Under his stewardship, Amrut Distilleries evolved from a pioneering outlier into a standard-bearer for an entire category. Its expanding portfolio, global footprint, and steady accumulation of international honours became, in effect, the scaffolding upon which the Indian aged spirit industry would rise. What began as a singular pursuit gradually transformed into a broader movement-one that inspired distillers across the country to reimagine both ambition and craft.



It was Rakshit Jagdale who revealed India's true potential to the global spirits industry. Where fellow distillers once saw only scale, he demonstrated quality and acceptability -prompting global players to enter the Indian aged spirit space and accelerate the journey of premiumization across the category.



From the fields that fed the nation, to the dairies that nourished it-and now to the distilleries shaping its global identity-India's journey has been one of reinvention. Within this arc, Rakshit Jagdale stands as the principal architect of India's aged spirit renaissance- one who gave the category global credibility and a distinctly Indian voice

About Amrut Distilleries

Amrut Distilleries founded in 1948 by the late Mr. Radhakrishna Jagdale in Bangalore, India, is part of the NR Jagdale group. Amrut has grown into one of Karnataka's leading industrial firms, boasting 1,600 employees and significant financial success.

