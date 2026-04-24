Networknewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Director Increases Stake With Open-Market Share Purchase

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OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

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