Networknewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Congratulates Lando Norris On First Formula 1 World Championship

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) congratulated Lando Norris on winning his first Formula 1 World Championship at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025. The milestone elevates Quadrant, the creator-led motorsport, gaming, and apparel brand co-founded by Norris and now part of Veloce Media Group, in which SEGG Media holds a strategic investment and a future call option for a majority stake. Quadrant's rapid expansion, supported by partnerships with global brands such as LEGO, Hilton, NordVPN, VISA, Revolut, RailsR, T-Mobile, McLaren, Microsoft, Thrustmaster, and E.ON, is expected to gain further momentum following Norris' victory. Marc Bircham, chairman of SEGG Media, said the championship underscores the strength of the Company's strategy at the intersection of sports, content, gaming, and culture.

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About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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