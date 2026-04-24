Evondos Group Launches In UK, Delivering Impressive £1.46M Annualised Savings In Medway With Partner Kyndi

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS . Evondos Group, Europe's leading provider of automated medicine dispensing services, proudly announces its successful entry into the UK market. In collaboration with its esteemed partner, Kyndi, Evondos has achieved impressive initial results in Medway, Kent marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its innovative automated medicine dispensing and remote care solution.

Evondos Group now makes it possible for UK health and social care organisations to take a leap forward in care delivery by revolutionising medication management, which drastically increases medication adherence. Having dispensed over 100 million doses with its automated medicine dispensing services, Evondos Group continues to reinforce its position as the leader in automated medicine dispensing services across Europe with customer organisations extending throughout the Nordics, the Netherlands and now the UK.

Kyndi, a Local Authority Trading Company owned by Medway Unitary Council, operates within the health and care sector across Medway and the South-East of England. By introducing the Evondos service, Kyndi supports earlier hospital discharges and helps individuals maintain independence at home for longer. Key outcomes include a significant improvement in users' sense of autonomy - no longer needing to wait for care staff, they can manage their daily routines more freely. Medication adherence among users has increased from 40% to 90%. Additionally, Kyndi has observed a reduction in the need for care visits and hospital admissions. Based on their evaluation, Kyndi has calculated annualised savings of £1.46 million, highlighting both the social and health care benefits and economic value of the solution.

“The Evondos system has been a game-changer for our service users and our care teams. It empowers individuals to manage their medication independently, which not only boosts their confidence but also reduces unnecessary care visits. We've seen a clear improvement in adherence and a reduction in hospital admissions - this is exactly the kind of innovation we need to support sustainable, person-centred care.” Clare Burgess, CEO, Kyndi

“We have been absolutely privileged to work with the Kyndi team in introducing our service in the UK market. Kyndi is leading the way in utilising key technologies to support independent life at home. I think our co-operation with the impressive results is a strong real-life example of implementing three shifts of the NHS 10-year health plan: from analogue to digital, from hospital to community and from treatment to prevention. It is a valuable reference when expanding into other regions in the UK.” Mika Apell, Chief Internationalization Officer, Evondos Group.

For more information, please visit: Evondos Medication Adherence Robot - Kyndi





About Evondos Group:

Evondos Group, the provider of the Evondos service and the Medido service, is the leading company in Europe when it comes to automated medicine-dispensing systems. With over 700 care organisations, local or regional authorities throughout the Nordics, the Netherlands and the UK, the group is responsible for more than 100 million medication pouches being correctly dispensed. With a proven track record across multiple countries, Evondos is committed to supporting sustainable, person-centred care in the UK.



Contact:

Mika Apell

Chief Internationalization Officer

+358 40 587 3295

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Evondos Group