Snakebite Alert: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Warns As 3 Deaths Reported Heatwave Triggers Snake Movement

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deep sadness over the recent deaths of three people, including two children, from snakebites across the state. He said the tragedy is even more heartbreaking because two of the victims were young kids.

The CM warned that with the summer heat getting really intense, the chances of getting bitten by a snake are much higher than usual. He has asked everyone to be extra careful and shared a detailed list of precautions in a Facebook post.

Here's what the CM's post said

The CM said it was deeply saddening to lose three precious lives to snakebites, and the deaths of two children made the grief even worse.

He explained that snakes and their young can't stand the extreme heat and are likely to leave their burrows. They often find shelter in holes, cracks, bushes, and piles of debris near our homes.

What precautions should you take?



Clean your surroundings: Keep the area around your house clean. Clear out any bushes, piles of garbage, holes, and large stones where snakes could hide.

Don't attract their food: Leftover food attracts rats, which in turn attract snakes. The CM also pointed out that keeping pet birds can draw snakes. It's best to avoid such situations.

Keep an eye on children: Since it's vacation time, kids will be playing outside in fields and grounds. Parents need to be extra watchful. Make sure their play areas are free of bushes and hiding spots. Secure your home: In this heat, we often leave windows and doors open. Make sure snakes can't get in. Seal any gaps or pipes leading into the house. Also, trim any creepers or tree branches that touch the house.

What to do if someone is bitten?



Don't waste a single second. Rush the person to the nearest hospital that has anti-venom treatment. It's also very important to keep the patient calm and make sure they don't move around too much.

Help from the Forest Department is available



Sarpa Volunteers: The Forest Department has a team of around 3600 trained 'Sarpa' volunteers. They are on call 24/7 across the state to safely catch snakes and release them back into the forest. SARPA App: To get help quickly, you can use the Forest Department's 'SARPA' mobile app.

The department is also running awareness programs for students called 'Sarpa Paatham' and a school safety drive called 'Sarpa Suraksha'.

The CM added that the 'Sarpa' project, which started in 2020, has already brought down the number of snakebite deaths significantly. "Our goal is to bring this number down to zero," he said, asking for everyone's full cooperation and alertness.