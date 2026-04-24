DPA, DP World Discuss Tuna-Tekra Port Project To Boost Cargo Capacity

DPA and DP World Collaborate on Tuna-Tekra Terminal

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, held talks with a delegation of global logistics major DP World with primary agenda including an upcoming container terminal project at Tuna-Tekra, which is expected to significantly augment cargo handling capacity at the DPA or Kandla Port a major port of India located in the Kutch district of Gujarat on the Gulf of Kutch. The DP World delegation was led by led by Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for the SCO region covering Central Asia, the Levant and Egypt. The meeting held in Gandhidham on Thursday focused on key infrastructure and logistics initiatives aimed at strengthening maritime trade and enhancing port-led development in the region.

The Tuna-Tekra container terminal is envisioned as a major step toward modernizing port infrastructure and improving operational efficiency, aligning with India's broader push to enhance its logistics ecosystem. The project is also expected to attract greater private sector participation and boost trade throughput along the western coast.

Focus on Innovative Logistics Solutions

Another key point of discussion between authorities of DPA and DP World, included the Magrail Pilot Project at Kandla, an innovative initiative exploring advanced rail-based cargo movement solutions. The project is aimed at improving hinterland connectivity, reducing turnaround times, and lowering logistics costs, thereby making Indian ports more competitive globally.

Strengthening Maritime Trade and Future Vision

During the discussions, both sides also explored new avenues of collaboration to further strengthen maritime trade and logistics networks. Emphasis was placed on leveraging global expertise and technology to support India's growing trade ambitions and to streamline supply chain operations.

The engagement reflects a continued effort by DPA to partner with leading global operators and investors to drive infrastructure development and operational excellence. DP World, which has a strong presence in India's port and logistics sector, is expanding its footprint through strategic collaborations and investments.

The meeting is seen as part of ongoing efforts to position Kandla as a key maritime hub, supporting increased cargo volumes and facilitating efficient trade flows.

Such collaborations are critical for achieving long-term growth in the port and logistics sector while ensuring alignment with national infrastructure priorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)