Jamie Lee Curtis's 'Murder, She Wrote' Reboot Release Date Pushed

The much-anticipated reboot of 'Murder, She Wrote', starring Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, has been delayed, with Universal Pictures pushing its release from December 22, 2027, to February 4, 2028, according to Variety.

Reboot Follows Iconic Original Series

The film will see Curtis step into the iconic role of Jessica Fletcher, the beloved crime novelist and amateur sleuth originally portrayed by Angela Lansbury in the long-running series that aired from 1984 to 1996. The original show followed Fletcher's knack for solving murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, and became a cultural staple across its 12-season run.

The reboot, directed by Jason Moore, is based on a screenplay by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, writers of Dumb Money. It is being produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller under their first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Release Rescheduled to Avoid Competition

The release date shift moves the film away from major holiday competition, including Disney's Avengers: Secret Wars, Warner Bros.' The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum, and Lionsgate's The Housemaid's Secret, all scheduled for December 17, just ahead of the film's earlier slot, according to Variety. Universal has not provided a reason for the delay.

Jamie Lee Curtis's Upcoming Roles

Curtis is also set to appear in two 2026 independent films, the psychological thriller Sender and the crime drama The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, ahead of her transformation into the legendary sleuth, according to Variety.

While plot details for the reboot remain under wraps, expectations remain high for the revival of the classic mystery franchise.

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