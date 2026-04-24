Trump Sets Wednesday Deadline For Iran Deal, Warns Ceasefire May End

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States would continue its naval blockade of Iranian ports if talks fail, signaling a hardening stance amid fragile diplomacy.

The warning comes as both sides remain divided over key issues, including nuclear restrictions and regional security arrangements, despite recent rounds of talks mediated by regional actors.

Iranian officials responded sharply, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warning that continued U.S. pressure could lead to restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said maritime traffic would be regulated under Iran's authority and dismissed Trump's recent statements as“false claims,” underscoring deep mistrust between the two sides.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global shipping route, carrying a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, making any disruption a major concern for international markets.

Recent tensions, including U.S. naval deployments and threats of closure by Iran, have raised fears of supply disruptions and higher energy prices worldwide.

The current standoff follows weeks of confrontation involving the United States, Iran and its regional allies, alongside a fragile ceasefire linked to parallel conflicts, including clashes involving Israel and Lebanon.

Diplomatic efforts, including talks mediated by Pakistan, have so far failed to produce a comprehensive agreement, leaving the situation uncertain.

Analysts say the coming days will be critical, with the risk of renewed escalation if negotiations collapse and military and economic pressure intensifies.