Afghanistan Leg Of CASA-1000 Seen Completed By 2027, Tajikistan Says

Tajikistan says the Afghanistan section of the CASA-1000 energy project is expected to be completed by spring 2027, with commercial operations beginning in summer the same year, according to state news agency Kazinform.

The timeline was discussed during a meeting held in Dushanbe from April 18 to 20, attended by Afghanistan power company officials, World Bank representatives and engineering firm partners.

Tajik Energy Minister Dalir Juma described the project as strategically important, saying it would boost regional cooperation, build trust among participating countries and expand exports of clean electricity.

Construction in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan has largely been completed, while work in Afghanistan remains ongoing. Officials said progress continues, though security conditions remain a key factor influencing implementation on the ground.

Security in Afghanistan remains a major concern for regional states, particularly Central Asian countries that fear spillover threats from militant groups operating in the country.

Groups such as Islamic State Khorasan Province have been cited by regional governments as a growing threats, raising questions about the long-term safety of cross-border infrastructure projects.

Central Asian states, including Tajikistan, have increasingly coordinated through regional security frameworks to address threats linked to Afghanistan, emphasizing collective security and border protection.

Officials in the region have repeatedly warned that instability and militant presence in Afghanistan could undermine major economic initiatives, including energy corridors like CASA-1000.

Despite these concerns, Tajik authorities said completion of the project would strengthen energy security, promote regional integration and expand economic cooperation.

CASA-1000 aims to transmit surplus hydropower from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan. Under the plan, Pakistan will receive 1,000 megawatts of electricity, while Afghanistan will import 300 megawatts, helping address energy shortages and support economic development.