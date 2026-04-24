MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Herbal Dispatch Reports Q4 2025 Gross Sales of $6.2 Million, Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA, and Reports Full Year Gross Sales of $16.5 Million

April 24, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. ( CSE: HERB ) ( OTCQB: LUFFF ) ( FSE: HA9 ) (" Herbal Dispatch " or the " Company "), announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Q4 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Gross sales of $6.2 million, representing a 115% increase compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2024 Net revenue of $4.1 million (excluding excise taxes), up from $2.3 million in Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, compared to $(0.6) million in Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million excluding non-recurring costs related to investor relations and financing

FY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Gross sales of $16.5 million, representing a 37% increase compared to $12.1 million in 2024 Net revenue of $12.1 million (excluding excise taxes), up from $9.9 million in 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.7) million, improved from $(1.0) million in 2024 Gross margin improved to approximately 22.7% in 2025, compared to 20.1% in 2024, reflecting enhanced cost of goods efficiency, improved product mix, and increasing scale across the Company's platform and the Company expects continued improvement into 2026 as scale and operating leverage continues to increase.

STRATEGIC MOMENTUM

Completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising $2.1 million in October 2025 Commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker LUFFF subsequent to year end

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, gross sales increased by 115% to $6.2 million compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2024. Net revenue, excluding excise taxes, increased to $4.1 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales volumes across both medical and recreational channels and continued growth within the Company's e-commerce platform.

As of this period, the Company's path to profitability is increasingly driven by expanding gross margins, with gross profit growing to $2.75 million in 2025 from $2.0 million in 2024, reflecting improved cost of goods sold efficiency and increasing operating leverage across the platform.

Gross profit improved in Q4 2025 as a result of increased scale and improving operating efficiencies. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales declined year-over-year, reflecting enhanced purchasing power, optimized product mix, and improved supply chain execution. This expansion in gross margin is a key driver of the Company's path to sustained profitability and operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly in Q4 2025 to positive $0.1 million, compared to negative $0.6 million in Q4 2024, driven primarily by increased scale and improved gross margins. Excluding certain non-recurring investor relations costs and professional fees related to the October 2025 private placement, adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2025 would have been positive $0.2 million.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA improved by 30% to negative $0.7 million compared to negative $1.0 million in 2024, reflecting continued progress toward profitability.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The fourth quarter of 2025 marked a major step forward for Herbal Dispatch, as we delivered record quarterly gross sales and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA," said Philip Campbell, President & CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "We have now achieved double-digit growth for the third consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our platform, our customer relationships, and our ability to expand across both Canadian and international markets."

"Looking ahead to 2026, our focus remains on scaling profitably, expanding our recreational footprint, growing medical sales-particularly among veterans-and accelerating export growth into federally legal international markets. With strong sales momentum and the added visibility of our OTCQB listing, we believe we are well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders."

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and will also be posted on the Company's website at .

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".