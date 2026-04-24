(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, April 24, 2026
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Publication of the preparatory documentation for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026
The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.
As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a voting form with the main terms and conditions for participating and voting.
This document, as well as the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval and the preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Official Journal of Mandatory Legal Notices) within the legal deadlines, are provided to shareholders on the website michelin: 2026 Annual General Meeting | Michelin.
Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters.
The full event will also be broadcast live, in French and in English, on the Company's website, and the replay will remain available for a period of two years.
Investor calendar
April 29, 2026 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026 May 22, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date May 28, 2026 Dividend payment date July 27, 2026 First-half 2026 results October 20, 2026 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026
Contact details
| Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Benjamin Marcus
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Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
...
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
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Elisabete Antunes
...
Attachment
20260424 PR_Preparatory documentation AGM2026_EN
MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111026400
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