Cannes 2026: Julianne Moore To Be Honoured With Women In Motion Award

Actor Julianne Moore will be honoured with the prestigious Kering Women in Motion Award at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, recognising her contribution to cinema and her advocacy for women's representation in the film industry, according to Variety.

Launched in 2015 by Kering in partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, the Women in Motion initiative celebrates female artists who have significantly advanced the role of women in cinema and society. Moore joins an illustrious list of past recipients, including Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, and Michelle Yeoh, among others. She will be honoured alongside Italian filmmaker Margherita Spampinato, who will receive the Emerging Talent Award at the ceremony scheduled for May 17.

'Moore fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion'

"Julianne Moore fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion," stated Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault, announcing her selection. "Through the consistency of her artistic choices, the depth and complexity she brings to her performances, and her longstanding dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen, she has helped redefine what it means to be a leading woman in cinema. Her career and her commitment clearly mirror the values Women In Motion has championed since its inception," according to Variety.

Moore 'deeply honoured' by recognition

Moore, known for acclaimed performances in films such as 'Still Alice', 'Boogie Nights', 'The Hours', and 'Far From Heaven', said she was deeply honoured by the recognition. "I'm genuinely grateful for this recognition from Kering and the Festival de Cannes. Being part of Women in Motion's legacy is incredibly meaningful to me," Moore said.

"I've always believed that visibility matters, that the stories we choose to tell can widen the space for women, and for a richer diversity of voices, both on screen and behind the camera." She added, "Continuing to work together to amplify female and diverse voices and to support the next generation of creators helps build a cinema that is more open, more representative, while driving real change."

Cannes leaders hail Moore's career

Festival de Cannes president Iris Knobloch praised Moore's career, saying she has consistently chosen complex roles that "refuse easy sympathy" and expanded the space for women on screen. "Julianne Moore does not use cinema to reassure. For forty years, she has chosen characters who destabilise, who suffer without resolution, who refuse easy sympathy and in doing so, she has claimed territory on screen that did not exist before she walked into it. The Women in Motion Award recognises not only what she has achieved, but what she has made possible for every actress who comes after her," said Knobloch, according to Variety.

General delegate Thierry Fremaux also hailed Moore as "one of the greatest actresses of contemporary cinema," noting her ability to bring emotional precision and nuance to every role.

Emerging Talent Award

The Women in Motion program also supports emerging filmmakers. This year's Emerging Talent Award will go to Spampinato for her debut feature, Gioia Mia, which has already received multiple international accolades for its storytelling and emotional depth, according to Variety. (ANI)

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