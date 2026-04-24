Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage With Rakul Preet Singh A 'Situationship'-Here's Why

Jackky Bhagnani stated why he referred to his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh as a "situationship". He emphasised their openness, independence, and effective communication in their marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in 2024 after being together for a few years. Jackky recently made headlines when he referred to his marriage with Rakul as a "situationship," a term that often carries a very different connotation.

The statement happened after a frank chat in which Rakul and Jackky spoke openly and comfortably about their relationship. Their use of the phrase was unintentional, but rather a light-hearted approach to describe the comfort.

According to Jackky Bhagnani, he and Rakul Preet are in a situational relationship, where they are exclusive to one other due to their marriage. But the most essential thing is that I can talk to her about anything," Jackky explained in a recent YouTube conversation about an episode of Zingabad.

Reflecting on their choice to marry, he discussed the clarity they had at that point in their lives. "We informed each other that we are no longer 20 or 21 years old. We've both experienced numerous ups and downs. Personally, I am a happy person. I am not searching for someone to fill a gap because if I am depressed, no matter who enters my life, I will be depressed. Individually, you are also joyful. Together, we're happier." This is becoming popular on social media.

On February 21, 2026, the pair celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Rakul wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life! You are everything I ever dreamt of and more. Being with you feels like home; you are my comfort, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of the man you are and the drive and passion with which you approach life... Your kindness and strength inspire me every day. Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and adventure. Here's to many more years of creating beautiful memories together. I love you beyond words!"

Rakul Preet Singh's most recent film appearance was in De De Pyaar De 2.