Vaazha 2 REVIEW: HIT Or MISS? Is Hashir, Alan's Comedy-Drama Worth Your Time? Read THIS

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vaazha 2 is a massive hit in Malayalam, and now it's here for us in Telugu. But the big question is, will this Friday release impress us just as much?Malayalam movies are really clicking with Telugu audiences these days. Any film with good content gets a lot of love from us. The latest one making waves at the Malayalam box office is 'Vaazha 2'. It's a film with all-new actors, directed by Savin SA. Interestingly, one of the producers is our own Telugu producer, Sahu Garapati. The movie released there on April 2nd and has already collected over 200 crores. Now, it's been released in Telugu on Friday, April 24th. So, did this blockbuster manage to impress Telugu viewers just as much? Let's find out in this review.

Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak are best friends in school. Hashir has a crush on his schoolmate Shaina (Angel Maria) and tries to get her attention with a funny whistle sound. This group of four is a total mischief-making gang, always getting into fights and causing trouble. They mess with teachers and even the police. At the same time, they pick up bad habits like smoking and drinking. Their mischief often gets them scolded by the principal. They act innocent at home but create chaos outside.

One time, they even try drugs and get caught by teachers. Things get serious when Alan's sister is caught bunking school for a movie, leading to a huge humiliation for their parents. Unable to bear it, Alan's sister attempts suicide but is saved by her father. Later, Hashir's friends attack some other students, which leads to a massive brawl. A teacher trying to stop the fight gets his head injured. This incident blows up and a police case is filed. What change does this incident bring in the four friends? What does the police officer tell the students, teachers, and parents? Why do the four friends split up? What tragedy strikes Vinayak's life? How does Hashir and Shaina's love story end? The rest of the film follows these interesting turns.

This movie is all about the journey of teenage boys. It shows exactly how boys behave in their school days-their crushes, fights, bunking school for movies, and all the mischief they get into while pretending to study. You could almost call 'Vaazha 2' a biopic of school students. The film realistically shows everything: the situation at home, parents' instructions, fights between brothers, and giving more importance to friends. It also covers things like friends trying to hit on the same girl, making silly comments, and slowly getting into habits like drinking beer and smoking. The director has shown all this very realistically. The film takes its time to set up the story, showing how the main characters-Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak-grew up. It also highlights the lifestyle and culture of certain communities in Kerala. The first half is full of fun and comedy. The dialogues are trendy and will connect well with the Gen Z crowd. The scenes with parents are also very relatable. The school fights, writing on bathroom walls, and teasing the police in theatres will remind you of your own school days. The story takes a serious turn after the big fight. The second half is much more emotional. The four friends go their separate ways. Three of them go abroad, while Hashir fails his exams and stays back. The events in their families, especially the tragedy in Vinayak's father's life, will bring tears to your eyes. The struggles the four friends face are very moving. The life lessons they learn along the way really touch your heart. The climax is an emotional finish.However, the film's strong Kerala setting might not connect with everyone. The movie gives a lot of importance to local communities there, which may not resonate with Telugu viewers. The heavy Malayalam nativity is a definite minus for us. Plus, we have seen similar movies in Telugu recently, like 'Youth'. So, the story doesn't feel entirely new. The director tries to show everything in great detail, which can feel a bit boring and slow at times. The beginning of the second half is particularly dry, though it picks up emotionally towards the end. A few scenes also feel a bit unnatural. But if you can look past these few negatives, the youth will definitely enjoy this film. Just don't expect it to connect with our audience on the same level it did with the Malayalam audience.The four young actors-Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak-have lived in their roles. You can see a reflection of yourself in them. They bring our own school-day memories to life with their brilliant, natural acting. They are the ones who carry the film to success. Vedha Shankar, who plays Alan's sister, did a great job. Devaraj is impressive as Ajin's brother. Bijukuttan, in the role of Vinayak's father, will make you cry. Angel Maria, as Hashir's love interest Shaina, is not only beautiful but also delivers a captivating performance. Sabari as Hashir's younger brother, Aju Varghese as Manoj Sir, and Vijay Babu as the PET Sir are also very convincing. The rest of the cast also did well in their respective roles.Director Savin SA chose a good story and directed it well. However, his focus on the Malayalam context, including religion and community, is a drawback for Telugu audiences. But as a director, he succeeded in making the film engaging, funny, and emotional. Akhil Lailasuran's camera work is excellent. The visuals are impressive and a treat for the eyes. The songs are a plus for the film, and the background music is fantastic. Kannan Mohan's editing is also sharp. The production values are top-notch, with no compromises made. Technically, the movie is very strong. **Final Word** It's a biopic of teenage (school and college) life. The youth will really enjoy it. **Rating: 2.75**