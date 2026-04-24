MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 10:04 am - iPAC Automation expands its SPI InTools Services and expert PLC programming across the GCC to strengthen industrial infrastructure. Supporting UAE and Saudi projects, they deliver data-centric engineering for reliable control systems.

DUBAI, UAE – April 22, 2026 – iPAC Automation, a globally recognized leader in industrial automation and instrumentation engineering, is proud to announce the strategic expansion of its SPI In tools Services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This initiative is specifically designed to support the massive industrial transformations currently underway in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. While the expansion highlights iPAC 's commitment to data-centric engineering through SmartPlant Instrumentation, the core of this initiative is the deployment of a highly specialized team of PLC Programmers to ensure that these digital architectures are translated into flawlessly executed industrial logic.

As the GCC region moves closer to the realization of monumental goals like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's "Operation 300bn," the demand for precision-engineered control systems has shifted from a luxury to a necessity. iPAC Automation recognizes that while SPI In tools Services provide the critical data foundation-including instrument indices and I/O lists-it is the technical proficiency of PLC Programmers that ultimately brings a plant to life. By combining these two spheres of expertise, iPAC Automation is setting a new benchmark for industrial reliability and efficiency across the Middle East.

Empowering GCC Industrial Visions with Certified PLC Programmers

The industrial landscape in the GCC is characterized by complex, high-stakes environments ranging from massive desalination plants in Kuwait to sprawling petrochemical complexes in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In these settings, the role of PLC Programmers is pivotal. These experts are responsible for designing the intricate logic that governs everything from safety interlocks to high-speed production sequences. iPAC Automation's PLC Programmers are uniquely qualified to handle these challenges, offering a blend of international experience and localized understanding of GCC engineering standards.

For industrial operators in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, the presence of skilled PLC Programmers means the difference between a successful commissioning and costly project delays. By focusing heavily on the technical depth of its team, iPAC Automation ensures that its PLC Programmers deliver code that is not only functional but optimized for long-term scalability and ease of maintenance.

Core Competencies and Technical Services of iPAC 's PLC Programmers:

Custom Logic Development: Our PLC Programmers excel in creating robust application software using Ladder Logic (LD), Structured Text (ST), and Function Block Diagrams (FBD) tailored to the specific needs of GCC manufacturers.



Multi-Platform Technical Expertise: iPAC Automation provides PLC Programmers proficient in all major global platforms, including Siemens (S7-1500/TIA Portal), Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley Studio 5000), Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure), and ABB.

Safety System Integration: Given the high safety requirements in the energy sectors of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, our PLC Programmers are experts in developing logic for Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS), including ESD and F&G systems.

Legacy System Modernization: Our PLC Programmers support aging facilities in Bahrain and Oman by facilitating seamless migrations from legacy PLC hardware to modern, IoT-ready controllers without interrupting production.

I/O Management and SPI Synchronization: Working in tandem with our SPI In tools Services, our PLC Programmers ensure that every hardware tag and software address is perfectly synchronized, eliminating communication errors during site acceptance tests (SAT).

A Unified Engineering Approach for the Gulf Region

The integration of SPI In tools Services with the expertise of PLC Programmers provides a "single source of truth" for industrial projects. In many GCC projects, data silos between instrumentation engineers and control system programmers lead to significant rework. iPAC Automation eliminates this friction. By utilizing SPI InTools to manage the instrumentation database, our PLC Programmers receive verified, error-free data, allowing them to focus on what they do best: writing world-class control logic.

In the UAE, where "Smart Factory" initiatives are a priority, our PLC Programmers are helping industries integrate their PLC logic with higher-level SCADA and IIoT platforms. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia's diversifying manufacturing sector, the precision of our PLC Programmers helps new facilities achieve faster time-to-market by ensuring that the automation logic is ready for deployment the moment the hardware is installed.

Supporting the Economic Pillars of Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain

iPAC Automation is dedicated to supporting the specific industrial pillars of every GCC nation. In Qatar, our PLC Programmers focus on the high-availability needs of the LNG and energy sectors. In Kuwait, the emphasis is on water and power distribution systems where logic reliability is paramount for public infrastructure. For the industrial hubs in Oman and Bahrain, our PLC Programmers offer cost-effective automation solutions that allow local manufacturers to compete on a global scale.

The credibility of iPAC Automation is built on the proven track record of our PLC Programmers who have successfully delivered over 160 projects globally. This experience is now being channeled directly into the GCC, providing a local point of contact for international-standard engineering.

Why iPAC Automation is the Preferred Choice for GCC Industries:

Proven Reliability: Our PLC Programmers have a history of delivering zero-defect code for mission-critical applications across 11+ countries.

Regulatory Compliance: Every line of code written by our PLC Programmers complies with local GCC regulations and international IEC standards.

Rapid Deployment: With a dedicated focus on the Middle East, our PLC Programmers are available for both on-site commissioning and remote logic troubleshooting.

Enhanced Data Accuracy: By leveraging SPI In tools Services, our PLC Programmers reduce documentation errors by up to 40%, significantly speeding up the project lifecycle.

About iPAC Automation:

iPAC Automation is a global provider of industrial automation, control system design, and technical consultancy services. Based in Pune, India, with a strong presence in the Middle East, the company specializes in delivering data-driven solutions for the Oil & Gas, Power, Water, and Manufacturing sectors. iPAC is renowned for its elite team of PLC Programmers and its comprehensive SPI In tools Services, helping clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain achieve operational excellence through precision engineering.

For more information regarding our SPI In tools Services or to schedule a consultation with our expert PLC Programmers.

Media Contact:

iPAC Automation

Email:...

Website:

Regions Served: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.