Marysville Builder Larry Powell Launches Prevail Homes, Bringing 35+ Years Of Experience To Custom Home Construction In Central Ohio

In an industry where homeowners often deal with multiple layers of communication and inconsistent project management, Prevail Homes Design-Build & Remodeling, LLC is taking a more direct and personal approach to home construction across Central Ohio. Learn more at .

Founded by experienced builder Larry Powell, Prevail Homes focuses on giving homeowners direct access to the person responsible for building their home. Instead of navigating between sales teams and project managers, clients work one-on-one with the builder from start to finish.

Powell brings more than 35 years of experience to the company, beginning his career in 1988 as a construction manager working with well-known homebuilders. Throughout his career, he managed multiple job sites and oversaw the construction of dozens of homes per year.

After spending nearly a decade as a Residential Building Official in Union County, Powell returned to the field to pursue his passion for building alongside his family and helping homeowners create custom living spaces with a higher level of care and attention.

“With Prevail Homes, you're not just another project,” said Powell.“You're working directly with the builder. That relationship makes a difference in quality, communication, and the overall experience.”

Prevail Homes specializes in:. Custom home construction. Room additions. Screened-in porches. Deck building

The company serves homeowners throughout Marysville, Dublin, Delaware, Hilliard, Powell, and surrounding Central Ohio communities.

Homeowners looking to start a project or speak directly with the builder can reach out here: contact

A key differentiator for Prevail Homes is its focus on relationships, not only with homeowners but also with subcontractors. By maintaining strong working relationships and consistent scheduling, projects are completed more efficiently without sacrificing quality.

In one recent build, Powell completed a 2,300 square foot home in just 90 working days, highlighting the impact of experience and proper project coordination.

The company also provides guidance for homeowners navigating financing, connecting clients with trusted resources when needed to help move projects forward.

Powell holds certifications through the International Code Council (ICC) and the State of Ohio as a Residential Building Official, reinforcing his expertise in building standards and construction oversight.

At its core, Prevail Homes is built on trust, experience, and a commitment to doing things the right way.

“We're not just building homes,” Powell added.“We're building long-term relationships with the people we work with.”

About Prevail Homes Design-Build & Remodeling, LLC

Prevail Homes is a Marysville, Ohio-based custom home builder specializing in new home construction, room additions, and outdoor living spaces. With over three decades of experience, the company is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship and a more personalized building experience by working directly with homeowners throughout the entire process.