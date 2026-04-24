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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie's Collection Nears Rs 1800 Crore Despite Slowdown

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie's Collection Nears Rs 1800 Crore Despite Slowdown


2026-04-24 12:01:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: After dominating box office for weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is finally showing signs of fatigue. The film's Day 36 earnings dipped to its lowest yet, indicating a clear slowdown after an extraordinary theatrical run

The film witnessed its weakest single-day performance on Day 36, earning approximately Rs 1.40 crore net. This drop reflects the natural exhaustion phase after a long and successful run. Despite steady occupancy earlier, footfall has now begun to decline significantly.

Dhurandhar 2 opened with massive momentum, collecting over Rs 674 crore in its first week. However, the pace slowed in the following weeks:

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Around Rs 110 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Approximately Rs 19.37 crore

This consistent fall highlights how even blockbuster films struggle to sustain peak performance beyond the initial weeks.

Despite the slowdown, the film remains a monumental success. It has earned:

India net: Rs 1,122.49 crore

India gross: Rs 1,343.56 crore

Overseas: Rs 422.50 crore

Worldwide total: Around Rs 1,766 crore

According to the production house, the total has already crossed Rs 1,783 crore globally, cementing its place among the highest-grossing films.

MENAFN24042026007385015968ID1111026026



AsiaNet News

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