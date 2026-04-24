Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie's Collection Nears Rs 1800 Crore Despite Slowdown
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: After dominating box office for weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is finally showing signs of fatigue. The film's Day 36 earnings dipped to its lowest yet, indicating a clear slowdown after an extraordinary theatrical run
The film witnessed its weakest single-day performance on Day 36, earning approximately Rs 1.40 crore net. This drop reflects the natural exhaustion phase after a long and successful run. Despite steady occupancy earlier, footfall has now begun to decline significantly.
Dhurandhar 2 opened with massive momentum, collecting over Rs 674 crore in its first week. However, the pace slowed in the following weeks:
Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3: Around Rs 110 crore
Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5: Approximately Rs 19.37 crore
This consistent fall highlights how even blockbuster films struggle to sustain peak performance beyond the initial weeks.
Despite the slowdown, the film remains a monumental success. It has earned:
India net: Rs 1,122.49 crore
India gross: Rs 1,343.56 crore
Overseas: Rs 422.50 crore
Worldwide total: Around Rs 1,766 crore
According to the production house, the total has already crossed Rs 1,783 crore globally, cementing its place among the highest-grossing films.
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