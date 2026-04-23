Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On Challenges Of Moving From Regional Films To Hindi Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Sharing her two cents on the long-standing debate around regional actors shifting to Hindi cinema, actress Sai Tamhankar has said that the divide isn't just created by the industry alone but also by audience perception.

Asked if she thinks the industry still draws an unfair distinction when it comes to regional actors transitioning into Hindi, Sai told IANS:“Yes and no. I think not just the industry, it's the audience also that is responsible.”

She understands that a sense of love and belonging towards one's mother tongue can sometimes lead to actors being boxed into a single space, but at the same time she feels the only way forward is to stay focused on the craft.

“They also, I mean, they also have to accept you working in both the industries and juggling between these two industries. Sometimes it's out of love for your mother tongue that they feel possessive about you and they box you like you belong to this industry only. That is surely out of love. But otherwise, yes, sometimes, sometimes not.”

“The only thing that an actor can do is really is to keep one's head down and keep working. I think all the answers and all the solutions are hidden in your work,” said Sai, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi cinema.

The 39-year-old star started her journey with television in supporting roles as she worked in Marathi series such as Tuzyavina and gained recognition with Ya Gojirvanya Gharat.

The actress later appeared in Hindi shows such as Kasturi and Anubandh. She made her film debut in 2008 with minor roles in Subhash Ghai's Black & White and Aamir Khan's Ghajini, followed by her Marathi film debut in the comedy Sanai Choughade.

Regarding her latest project, Matka King, the show also stars Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.