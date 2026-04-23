Sonam Kapoor Says 'Life Is A Dream' As She Shares Pictures Of Vayu, Anand Cradling Newborn Son

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is overflowing with gratitude as she calls her life a“dream”. She went on to share glimpses of her family life featuring her“three”.

Sonam shared a slew of images featuring her son Vayu, husband Anand, and their newborn son alongside her. In the first image, the actress is seen having breakfast with her elder son.

A few images had Anand cradling their newborn baby and Vayu peeping into the cot his younger brother is sleeping in.

For the caption, Sonam mentioned on Instagram:“Life is a dream.. this month so far.. thank you Universe. My three.”

It was last month, when Sonam announced the arrival of her second son with Anand Ahuja.

Sharing the news, Sonam wrote: "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. (sic)"

"Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four." the post concluded.

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018. The couple had been together for several years before taking the plunge. The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy in August 2022.

On April 10, the 40-year-old flaunted her dark circles in a social media post. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of herself holding her newborn son in her arms.

"Dark circles zindabad (sic)," read the text on the photo.