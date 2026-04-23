Authors Tranquility Press Announces A Powerful Memoir That Confronts America's Oldest Silences

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One Woman's Quest to Heal Family Trauma and Systemic Pain

MARIETTA, GA - In a memoir that bears witness to a painful era, Dr. Queen Shamala Bessie Davis Fayemi Smith reveals the deep scars of racism, family secrets, and survival. Breaking the Cycles of Pain: Soul Secrets, newly released by Authors Tranquility Press, is a raw and necessary narrative. It pulls readers into the shotgun houses and segregated world of mid twentieth century Kinston, North Carolina, where a young girl named Doris Love learns that the greatest dangers lurk behind her own front door.

This powerful story unfolds on two fronts. Externally, it captures the relentless indignities of Jim Crow life. Internally, it exposes a hidden war within the family, where a respected father conceals a monstrous betrayal. Seen through the eyes of Doris, a perceptive child who seeks truth in books and borrowed magazines, the memoir pieces together a childhood shattered by abuse and silence.

More than a tale of trauma, it is a map of recovery. It chronicles how the act of writing became a lifeline, transforming personal agony into a tool for healing and advocacy. The author's own journey from student to teacher to counselor mirrors this path, showing how breaking silence can break cycles.

Breaking the Cycles of Pain: Soul Secrets courageously challenges taboos that have long plagued the Black community, addressing incest, depression, and spiritual crisis with unwavering honesty. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of speaking one's truth.

The book is available for purchase now on Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Queen Shamala Bessie Davis Fayemi Smith is a retired educator and counselor whose life's work has been dedicated to healing. Her career began when, as a young teacher, students began disclosing their own stories of abuse to her, mirroring her hidden past. A dedicated writer and spiritual seeker, she channels the legacy of her ancestors and the resilience of her community into her work.

About Authors Tranquility Press

Authors Tranquility Press is a premier self-publishing house that partners with authors to bring impactful and diverse stories to the forefront of the literary world. Committed to excellence and authenticity, the press provides a platform for voices that challenge, inspire, and transform.