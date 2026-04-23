India Strongly Advises Nationals Not To Travel To Iran By Air Or Land

MENAFN - Live Mint) India on Thursday advised its citizens not to travel to Iran by air or land, following reports that some flights between the two countries had resumed.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in its latest advisory also said that the "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran".

"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the embassy said.

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It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers ( 989128109115, 989128109109, 989128109102 and 989932179359) and email (...) for those in need.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, reportedly at Pakistan's request, to allow Tehran's leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the conflict. The announcement came just hours before the original two-week ceasefire was due to expire.

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According to official figures, about 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28, and around 1,800 have since returned to India.

The war reportedly started after a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, prompting retaliatory strikes that widened the conflict across the Gulf region.

With inputs from PTI)