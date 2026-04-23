AS Unternehmensgruppe AS Invest Capital Ltd. Plans IPO For Early 2027 And Advances Next Phase Of Growth



EQS-Media / 23.04.2026 / 23:10 CET/CEST

Berlin, April 24, 2026 –

AS Invest Capital Ltd., the independent capital markets and investment platform of the AS Group, is preparing its next strategic milestone and is currently evaluating a potential initial public offering (IPO) for early 2027.

The planned access to the capital markets forms part of a long-term overarching strategy and follows a comprehensive operational and financial repositioning of the AS Group. After a challenging market phase, the Group is now in the final stage of key refinancing and restructuring measures. Stabilization as the Foundation for Growth

Recent years have been characterized by rising interest rates, more restrictive lending practices, and structural changes in the banking sector. Against this backdrop, the AS Group has consistently stabilized its project development portfolio and realigned core financing structures.

Upon completion of the ongoing processes, project financing is expected to be sustainably secured, construction projects to continue and be completed as planned, and overall marketability to improve significantly due to strengthened confidence among financing partners and customers.

This marks the transition from restructuring to controlled growth. AS Invest Capital Ltd. as Capital Markets Platform

AS Invest Capital Ltd. consolidates capital market structuring, institutional investor relations, and the strategic allocation of growth capital, while operational execution continues to be carried out by the entities of the AS Group.

This structure provides the foundation for scalable transactions and access to international investors. Growth Strategy: Targeting Market Inefficiencies

The Group's future strategy focuses on opportunities arising from market inefficiencies. Based on its restructuring experience and established market access, the Group has access to distressed real estate assets, special situations in the project development sector, and off-market transactions.

Capital from planned instruments-particularly a structured bond issued via private placement-is intended to be deployed in a targeted manner to acquire, restructure, and stabilize assets, followed by value-optimized exits. IPO as the Next Logical Step

Building on the imminent completion of the stabilization phase and the identified market opportunities, a potential IPO of AS Invest Capital Ltd. represents the next stage of development.

As part of IPO preparations, a company valuation is currently being conducted. Based on current indications and anticipated significant acquisitions, a valuation of over EUR 1 billion is being targeted.

Access to the capital markets would, in particular, enable broader access to international equity and growth capital, expansion of the investor base, increased transparency and visibility, and enhanced flexibility for larger transactions.

The IPO is part of a clearly structured, multi-stage growth strategy. Strategic Partnerships and International Expansion

In parallel, the AS Group is evaluating strategic partnerships with international market participants to expand operational capacity and accelerate European and global expansion. Management and Track Record

The strategic direction is significantly shaped by the entrepreneurial experience of Andreas Schrobback, who represents strong execution capabilities, deep market expertise, and a robust international network. Outlook

With the anticipated completion of refinancing measures and the further development of its capital markets structure, the AS Group is positioning itself for a new phase of growth focused on sustainable stability, selective expansion, and the targeted use of structural market opportunities. About AS Invest Capital Ltd.

AS Invest Capital Ltd. is the independent capital markets and investment platform of the AS Group, focusing on structured financing, capital market strategies, and international investor relations. About AS Unternehmensgruppe

The AS Group is an integrated real estate platform with a focus on project development, asset management, and structured transactions. Legal Notice

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Any potential IPO is at an early evaluation stage and remains subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.



End of Media Release

Issuer: AS Unternehmensgruppe

Key word(s): Finance 23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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