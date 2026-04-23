Recently Excavated Ancient Maya Hall May Reflect Early Power-Sharing Among Leaders The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Ancient Maya Hall in Guatemala Points to a More Public Politics

A newly identified building at Ucanal in Guatemala is prompting archaeologists to rethink how power worked in the ancient Maya world. The structure, a colonnaded open hall built around AD810–AD1000, may have served as a council house where leaders gathered to debate matters of war, crime, diplomacy, feasting, and marriage.

The find is significant not only because of what the building may have been used for, but because of where it stood. Unlike the enclosed palaces associated with divine kingship, this hall opened onto a public plaza. That layout suggests that proceedings may have been visible to ordinary people, giving political life a degree of transparency that is rarely preserved in the archaeological record.

Christina Halperin of the Université de Montréal, the lead author of the research published in Antiquity, says the discovery complicates the familiar idea that the ancient Maya simply collapsed.“Archaeological investigations at Ucanal and elsewhere, however, show that there was not a collapse everywhere and that ancient Maya peoples resiliently reworked their governing systems,” she said.

That argument is reinforced by Ucanal's broader history. The site was the capital of K'anwitznal and appears to have thrived during a period when other Maya centers were declining. In the earlier Classic period, rulers made decisions from palaces that emphasized their divine status and separation from court life. By the Postclassic period, however, political authority seems to have become less centralized, with councils and other horizontal networks playing a larger role.

Halperin said colonnaded halls are better known from the Late Postclassic period, roughly AD1200–AD1521, making the Ucanal example unusually early. If the interpretation holds, the building offers rare material evidence for a major political transition: from kingship grounded in sacred authority to governance shaped by consensus and shared negotiation.

The discovery also fits with other signs of change at Ucanal, including public works associated with ruler Papmalil and his successors. Taken together, they suggest a polity experimenting with new forms of rule at a moment when much of the Maya lowlands was in flux.