Ipsc-Derived NK Cells Pipeline Set To Transform Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape With 15+ Emerging Therapies And Strong Innovation Momentum From Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics Delveinsight

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"iPSC-Derived NK Cells Pipeline"The iPSC-derived NK cells therapeutic landscape is entering a transformative phase, driven by cutting-edge advancements in cellular engineering, scalable manufacturing, and next-generation immuno-oncology approaches.

iPSC-Derived NK Cells Pipeline Set to Transform Cancer Immunotherapy Landscape with 15+ Emerging Therapies and Strong Innovation Momentum from Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, and Qihan Biotech | DelveInsight

The iPSC-derived NK cells therapeutic landscape is entering a transformative phase, driven by cutting-edge advancements in cellular engineering, scalable manufacturing, and next-generation immuno-oncology approaches.

iPSC-derived NK cell Companies such as Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty Ltd, Qihan Biotech, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Nuwacell Biotechnologies, and HebeCell are actively redefining the future of cancer treatment through robust research and development initiatives in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapies.

DelveInsight's latest report, “IPSC derived NK cells Pipeline Insight, 2026,” provides comprehensive insights into 12+ companies and 15+ pipeline therapies within this rapidly evolving domain. The report offers an in-depth analysis of pipeline drug profiles across clinical and nonclinical stages, along with detailed therapeutic assessments based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It also highlights inactive and discontinued pipeline candidates, providing a holistic view of the competitive landscape.

Discover how next-generation iPSC-derived NK cell therapies are revolutionizing oncology treatment paradigms: iPSC-Derived NK Cells Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the iPSC-Derived NK Cells Pipeline Report



The pipeline includes 15+ active therapeutic candidates across various stages of development

Increasing focus on off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies is transforming treatment accessibility

CAR-NK engineering is emerging as a key innovation driver in targeted immunotherapy

Strategic collaborations and licensing agreements are accelerating clinical development timelines

The integration of gene editing technologies is enhancing cell persistence and tumor specificity

Growing interest in combination therapies is expanding the therapeutic scope

The pipeline includes diverse molecule types, including biologics, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins

In November 2025, Century Therapeutics announced that CNTY-101 clinical development activities will continue in CARAMEL, a Phase I/II investigator-sponsored trial (IST) led by Professors Georg Schett and Andreas Mackensen and sponsored by the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg. As of November 12, 2025, three B-cell-mediated autoimmune disease patients were treated in this IST. Initial clinical data from CARAMEL is expected to be presented by the trial investigators at the 14th Annual BMT & Cell Therapy Workshop on December 5, 2025. As part of the company's clinical development re-prioritization efforts, Century will be discontinuing its company-sponsored CALiPSO-1 trial in which five patients have been treated with a favorable safety profile with no DLTs, no CRS >grade 2, and no ICANS. In addition, the limited but emerging clinical data suggest encouraging clinical activity in refractory patient populations.

In October 2025, ViGenCell signed a joint development agreement with Therabest for TB-420, an iPSC-derived NK cell therapy expressing GPC3 CAR to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. Under this agreement, ViGenCell will pay Therabest a contract fee of 4 billion won (USD 2.8 million), along with milestone payments based on development stages. Revenue will be shared according to a mutually agreed ratio upon technology transfer and upon the generation of independent sales.

In November 2024, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. presented initial clinical and translational data from the Company's Phase I study of FT522 in relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence being held in Washington, D.C. FT522 is the Company's off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell product candidate that incorporates multiple novel synthetic controls of cell function designed to target and deplete pathogenic immune cells, and is the Company's first product candidate to integrate its alloimmune defense receptor (ADR) technology to enable effective treatment of patients without administration of intense conditioning chemotherapy.

In February 2024, Cartherics Pty Ltd announced that it had completed a pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase I/II clinical trial of its lead“off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) cell therapy product, CTH-401, for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In October 2020, Ankarys Therapeutics Inc., Applied StemCell, Inc. (ASC), and HebeCell Corp. (HebeCell) announced that they had entered into a strategic collaboration to co-develop allogeneic induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cell therapeutics targeting hematological malignancies. The collaboration will leverage Ankarys' cGMP iPSC lines, proprietary CAR constructs, and FailSafe cell engineering technology. Ankarys will lead the Canadian CTA/US IND-enabling studies and launch a Phase I clinical trial in Canada and the US.

Understanding iPSC-Derived NK Cells: A Breakthrough in Cellular Immunotherapy

Induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived natural killer (NK) cells represent a significant advancement in the field of cancer immunotherapy. These immune effector cells are generated through a controlled differentiation process, beginning with pluripotent stem cells that are guided into CD34+ hematopoietic progenitors and subsequently matured into functional NK cells under cytokine stimulation-particularly Interleukin-15.

As these cells mature, they acquire potent cytotoxic capabilities characterized by the expression of key effector molecules such as granzyme B and perforin. These molecules enable NK cells to identify and destroy malignant cells, particularly those that evade immune detection by downregulating Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) class I molecules.

Unlike donor-derived NK cells, iPSC-derived NK cells provide a standardized, scalable, and off-the-shelf therapeutic platform. Their uniform genetic background minimizes variability and allows precise genetic modifications, including the integration of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) constructs to enhance tumor targeting and persistence.

The differentiation process mimics natural NK cell development, transitioning from embryoid bodies to CD34+CD45+ progenitors and eventually to mature NK cells expressing markers such as CD56+CD16+CD3− and activating receptors like NKp46. Functionally, these cells form immunological synapses with tumor targets and initiate cytotoxic responses through perforin and granzyme release, supported by JAK-STAT5 signaling pathways.

Explore the full pipeline landscape and uncover emerging opportunities in this high-growth segment:

Expanding Therapeutic Applications Across Oncology

The therapeutic potential of iPSC-derived NK cells spans both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. These engineered immune cells are being explored for diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and myeloid leukemia.

One of the most compelling advantages of iPSC-derived NK cells is their ability to target tumors that evade immune detection. Additionally, their compatibility with combination therapies-such as monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors-positions them as a cornerstone of future oncology treatment regimens.

iPSC-derived NK cell Pipeline Landscape: Innovation Driving Next-Gen Therapies

The iPSC-derived NK cells pipeline is characterized by rapid innovation, with a growing number of companies investing in advanced cell engineering technologies. The integration of CAR constructs, gene editing tools, and immune evasion resistance mechanisms is enabling the development of highly targeted and durable therapies.

DelveInsight's report highlights that over 12+ companies are actively developing 15+ therapies, ranging from early discovery to clinical-stage programs. These efforts are focused on addressing key challenges such as tumor heterogeneity, immune suppression, and limited persistence of cell therapies.

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iPSC-Derived NK Cells Emerging Drugs Profile

CNTY-101: Century Therapeutics

CNTY-101 is an innovative off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy derived from iPSCs and designed to target CD19-positive B cells. It is being developed for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus. The therapy incorporates advanced genetic modifications to enhance persistence and reduce immune rejection. Currently in Phase I/II clinical trials, CNTY-101 represents a promising approach to scalable and effective immunotherapy.

FT522: Fate Therapeutics

FT522 is a next-generation CAR-NK therapy targeting CD19-expressing malignant B cells. It features a proprietary Alloimmune Defense Receptor (ADR) that enhances persistence by eliminating immune cells that may reject the therapy. As a cryopreserved allogeneic product, FT522 enables immediate availability and consistent manufacturing. It is currently being evaluated in Phase I trials for relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Additional Emerging Therapies

Other notable pipeline candidates include CTH-401, NCR300, HC101a, BP 2201, and QN-139b, each representing unique approaches to NK cell engineering and tumor targeting. These therapies span various stages of development and are being evaluated across multiple cancer indications.

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iPSC-derived NK cell Pipeline Segmentation and Therapeutic Assessment

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation of iPSC-derived NK cell therapies based on development stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

iPSC-derived NK cell Clinical Development Stages



Phase III (late-stage)

Phase II (mid-stage)

Phase I (early-stage)

Preclinical and discovery-stage Inactive and discontinued programs

iPSC-derived NK cell Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Parenteral Topical

iPSC-derived NK cell Molecule Types



Gene therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

Recombinant fusion proteins

Peptides

Small molecules Polymer-based therapies

iPSC-derived NK cell Product Types



Monotherapy

Combination therapy Mono/Combination approaches

This diverse therapeutic landscape underscores the complexity of cancer treatment and the need for multifaceted solutions.

iPSC-derived NK cell Clinical Trial and Development Activities

The iPSC-derived NK cells pipeline is witnessing a surge in clinical trial activity across global regions. Companies are actively engaging in strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and mergers to enhance their R&D capabilities and accelerate time-to-market.

Key players such as Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, and Qihan Biotech are leading innovation with advanced CAR-NK platforms and gene-edited cell therapies. Meanwhile, emerging biotech firms are exploring novel approaches to improve efficacy, safety, and scalability.

iPSC-derived NK cell Market Drivers, Challenges, and Future Outlook

The growth of the iPSC-derived NK cells market is driven by several factors, including increasing cancer prevalence, advancements in stem cell technologies, and rising demand for personalized and targeted therapies. The ability to produce off-the-shelf cell therapies at scale is a major advantage that is expected to drive widespread adoption.

However, challenges remain, including regulatory complexities, manufacturing scalability, and potential immune-related adverse effects. Addressing these challenges will require continued innovation, robust clinical validation, and strategic collaborations.

Looking ahead, the integration of artificial intelligence, biomarker discovery, and next-generation gene editing technologies is expected to further enhance the efficacy and precision of iPSC-derived NK cell therapies. The pipeline is poised for significant expansion, with several promising candidates advancing toward commercialization.

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Scope of the iPSC-Derived NK Cells Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Century Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty Ltd, Qihan Biotech, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Nuwacell Biotechnologies, HebeCell, and others

Key Therapies: CNTY-101, FT522, CTH-401, NCR300, HC101a, BP 2201, QN-139b

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Key Questions Addressed



How many companies are actively developing iPSC-derived NK cell therapies?

What is the distribution of pipeline candidates across clinical stages?

What are the key collaborations and licensing activities in this space?

What novel technologies are being developed to overcome existing limitations?

What are the ongoing clinical trials and their current status? Which therapies have received regulatory designations?

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryiPSC-Derived NK Cells OverviewiPSC-derived NK cell Pipeline TherapeuticsiPSC-derived NK cell Therapeutic AssessmentAnalytical PerspectiveLate-Stage iPSC-derived NK cell ProductsMid-Stage iPSC-derived NK cell ProductsEarly-Stage iPSC-derived NK cell ProductsInactive iPSC-derived NK cell ProductsKey iPSC-derived NK cell CompaniesKey iPSC-derived NK cell ProductsiPSC-derived NK cell Unmet NeedsiPSC-derived NK cell Market Drivers and BarriersFuture Perspectives

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare business consulting and market research firm specializing in life sciences. The company provides comprehensive market intelligence, competitive analysis, and strategic insights to help organizations make informed business decisions.