Junpai Sun Shading To Showcase Cutting-Edge Smart Shading Solutions At The 139Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) We are thrilled to announce that Guangdong Junpai Intelligent Sun Shading Technology Co., Ltd. will participate in the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) from May 1 to May 5, 2026, bringing our latest smart shading systems, motorized hardware, and custom shading solutions to global buyers.

Visit Us at the Canton Fair

Booth Number: 14.1D42

Location: Hall 14, 1st Floor, No.42, Channel D, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Date: May 1 – May 5, 2026

This is a prime opportunity for architects, interior designers, contractors, and global distributors to explore our full range of shading products, test our smart motor systems, and discuss OEM/ODM custom solutions tailored to your project needs.

What We'll Showcase at the Fair

1. JP600 Mini Motor: Compact Power for Smart Shading

Our star product, the JP600 Mini Motor, delivers powerful, quiet performance in a space-saving design, perfect for modern residential and commercial window shading projects. It's engineered for seamless integration with curtain tracks, offering reliable, long-lasting operation for automated shading systems.

2. Free Telescoping One Track: Versatile for Multiple Windows

Say goodbye to custom track cutting! Our innovative free telescoping one track fits multiple window sizes with a single, adjustable design, drastically reducing installation time and inventory costs for installers and distributors. It's the ideal solution for both new builds and retrofit projects.

3. Premium Shading Products for Every Scenario

We'll display our full line of shading solutions, including:

Vertical Blinds: Sleek, modern designs for large windows and office spaces, with customizable fabric options for light control and privacy.

Wooden Blinds: Natural, durable wooden slats that add warmth and elegance to residential and hospitality spaces, with premium finishes and smooth operation.

Full Shading Hardware System: From curtain tracks and motor units to control accessories, we offer end-to-end hardware solutions for all shading applications.

4. OEM & ODM Customization Services

As a leading manufacturer, we specialize in OEM and ODM services to meet your unique business needs. Whether you need private-label motor systems, custom track designs, or tailored shading solutions for your brand, our engineering team will work with you to bring your vision to life.