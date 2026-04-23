OCA Director-General Commends Sheikh Joaan's Efforts In Ensuring Continuity Of Sports Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sanya, China: Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Husain Al Musallam commended the efforts of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of both the OCA and the Qatar Olympic Committee, whose vision has contributed to strengthening the unity of Asian countries and ensuring the continuity of sports cooperation among all members.

In his remarks Thursday on the sidelines of the Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games, Al Musallam said the event represents a significant milestone in the Olympic movement within Asia. He noted the importance of the role played by the current leadership of the council in unifying efforts and overcoming challenges. He stressed that the insistence on the participation of all member states reflects a true commitment to the spirit of the Asian Olympic Movement.

He pointed out that 2026 will witness several sporting events, as the OCA, after the conclusion of the Beach Games in Sanya, China, will oversee the organization of the Asian Summer Games in Japan, as well as the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia.

The OCA Director General indicated that Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, in less than four months so far, has confirmed his ability to lead the OCA and the Asian Olympic Movement, in light of a busy program and great challenges, especially the challenges in the Middle East and the Gulf, which have affected all areas, particularly the sports field.

Al Musallam pointed out that the meeting of the OCA witnessed a number of countries submitting requests to host the Games, whether they are beach, winter or Asian Games, such as the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and Mongolia.

Regarding whether the time has come for one of the Gulf countries to host the Olympic Games, the OCA Director General said that the time has been right for some time, but the decision ultimately rests with the countries themselves. The Gulf countries have the capabilities and infrastructure, especially Qatar, which has hosted major sporting events, in addition to its international presence and influence, which qualifies it to host a global event the size of the Olympic Games.