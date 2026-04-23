Coreval Homes Offers Coquitlam And Metro Vancouver Families A Faster Path To Custom Home Ownership As BC Housing Demand Outpaces Supply

MENAFN - GetNews)"A modern Metro Vancouver residential neighborhood featuring custom homes, landscaped streets, and quality new home construction."BC Housing certified builder serving Coquitlam, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, and Greater Vancouver bridges the gap between rising demand and limited supply - with expertise in Bill 44 SSMUH multiplexes, laneway homes, and infill teardowns

VANCOUVER, BC - April 23, 2026 - As Metro Vancouver continues to face a critical housing shortage, CoreVal Homes is helping homeowners respond to new opportunities created by provincial housing reforms by delivering fully managed, BC Housing–compliant custom home and multi-unit construction services.

With the introduction of British Columbia's Bill 44 - Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing (SSMUH) legislation - homeowners can now build up to four units on eligible residential lots without rezoning in many municipalities, including Coquitlam, Burnaby, and Vancouver. While this policy shift significantly increases development potential, it also introduces new layers of regulatory, design, and permitting complexity.







CoreVal Homes has positioned itself as a specialized design-build partner for homeowners navigating this transition.

“Bill 44 has created real opportunity, but it's not as simple as adding more units,” said David Bond, President of CoreVal Homes.“Each municipality has different requirements, and small errors in submissions can delay projects by months. Our role is to guide homeowners through the entire process - from feasibility to final construction - with precision.”

CoreVal Homes offers a comprehensive, end-to-end service model that includes architectural design, zoning and feasibility analysis, municipal permit applications, construction management, and project delivery. This integrated approach reduces coordination gaps and helps ensure projects move efficiently through approval stages.

The company's expertise spans a wide range of residential solutions, including:



Custom single-family homes

Laneway homes and coach houses

Backyard studios and garden suites

Secondary and basement suites

SSMUH multiplex developments (duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes) Infill housing and teardown rebuilds

As a BC Housing licensed residential builder, CoreVal Homes meets all provincial requirements for new home construction. Every project is backed by a 2-5-10 home warranty through Pacific Home Warranty, covering labor and materials, building envelope protection, and structural integrity.

CoreVal is also an active member of HAVAN (Homebuilders Association Vancouver) and CHBA BC, reinforcing its commitment to industry standards, ongoing education, and construction best practices.

For homeowners, the shift toward multi-unit development is not only about increasing density - it is also a strategic financial decision. Adding rental suites or multiple units can significantly improve long-term property value and generate income streams, particularly in high-demand markets like Metro Vancouver and the Tri-Cities.

“Many homeowners are sitting on underutilized land,” Bond added.“With the right planning and execution, they can transform a single property into a multi-generational living space or income-producing asset.”

CoreVal Homes currently serves clients across Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby, New Westminster, Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley, providing tailored solutions that align with both municipal guidelines and client goals.

About CoreVal Homes

CoreVal Homes is a BC Housing certified custom home builder serving Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. The company specializes in design-build services, including custom homes, laneway homes, secondary suites, backyard studios, multiplex developments, and home renovations. CoreVal Homes is a licensed residential builder and provides 2-5-10 warranty coverage through Pacific Home Warranty. The company is a member of HAVAN and CHBA BC.