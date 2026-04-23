MENAFN - GetNews) Comson's fuel pump, specially designed for the Lada Niva 1.7L model, addresses the common problems faced by similar competitors such as thin materials, loose quality control, and ambiguous compatibility. With high-quality and thick materials, top-notch quality control, and a strong endorsement from the original equipment manufacturer, this fuel pump provides an original factory-level reliable power guarantee for the legendary off-road vehicle, ensuring worry-free adventures in the wild every time.







One-stop service, resolving selection confusion: The accuracy of OE adaptation far surpasses the chaos in the same category.

The pain points in selecting accessories for classic models like Radaniva have been resolved by the Kangsong KS-380206 product. This product achieves full coverage of six original factory OE numbers (EFP381802G, 0580454035, etc.) with a single product. Whether the original factory record of the vehicle or the past used parts are of any specific number, they can be "directly replaced and seamlessly connected". The precise dimensions of the intake port (9mm) and the outlet port (11mm) perfectly match the original vehicle's oil pipe, eliminating the risks of installation errors and interface leakage from the root cause contrast, competing products such as Onepirui Feng and Gaoyang often have ambiguous OE number correspondences and interface size deviations. Some products even need to polish the interface to be勉强 installed, leaving safety hazards such as fuel leakage. The similar products of Jingjia only cover 2-3 mainstream OE numbers, which are unable to meet the complex selection requirements of Radaniva's accessories and are far less convenient and precise than Kangsong's "one pump universal compatibility".







Honor the legend, offer wide compatibility: Covers all generations beyond the limitations of competitors

Kang Song adheres to the concept of "providing long-term service for classic cars". The KS-380206 model precisely covers the entire range of 1.7L models of the Lada Niva series from 1996 to 2016, including the early fuel version, the later Niva II generation, and even the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel version. Truly achieving "one pump for all compatibility".This is in stark contrast to the practices of competitors like Jingjia, which "have a broad range of compatible models but have not optimized for the LPG version". The similar products from Yipin Ruifeng and Gaoyang only support the basic fuel version models and cannot cover the dual-fuel versions, causing car owners to have to find additional compatible accessories. Kang Song precisely targets all generations of models, eliminating the risk of compatibility from the source and safeguarding the off-road genes of the Niva family.







Military-grade quality, reliable guarantee: Material quality control achieves a double-dimensional superiority over the competition in the same category

In terms of quality, the Kangsong KS-380206 boasts three core advantages, completely outperforming competitors such as Yipin Ruifeng, Gaoyang, and Jingjia. It uses strong capabilities to build a solid defense line for off-road reliability:

High-quality and thick materials, suitable for the harsh conditions of off-road driving: Competitors mostly use ordinary plastic shells and conventional metal components, which are thin in thickness and have poor wear resistance. They are prone to aging and cracking in environments with severe vibrations and large temperature differences. Kangsong selects military-grade corrosion-resistant high-strength materials and designs with thickening and reinforcement structures. The wiring assembly and installation brackets are all in line with the original factory quality, with a thick and durable texture. It can easily withstand erosion by mud and sand, extreme temperatures and other outdoor tests, significantly improving durability.

Top quality control standards, strict throughout the process: Competitors in the same category mostly adopt sampling inspection for quality control, covering only appearance and basic performance. It is difficult to avoid hidden problems such as poor sealing and motor degradation. Kangsong implements a full-process full inspection system. Each pump must pass accelerated cycle durability tests (simulating extreme conditions far beyond daily intensity) and independent power-on function tests to ensure that the delivered products are 100% functionally intact. This is a level that competitors like Yipin Ruifeng and Jingjia's "sampling and makeshift" quality control systems cannot reach.

Backed by OEM supply chain endorsement, quality is more guaranteed: Unlike Yipin Ruifeng and Gaoyang, which only produce after-sales repair parts, Kangsong has already become an OEM supplier. Some of the original factory fuel pumps from Lavandina are produced by Kangsong. The strict selection standards of OEMs confirm Kangsong's quality strength, making "original factory-level quality" no longer just marketing rhetoric but a real performance guarantee.

In addition, this product is equipped with original factory wiring assemblies and complete installation brackets. It can be directly replaced without cutting wires, greatly simplifying the operation process. This is in stark contrast to the practices of competitors like Gaoyang, which provide simple adapter cables and require cutting wires for modification. This further enhances the reliability of the system after installation.