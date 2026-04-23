Yiyen Makes An Appearance At The 136Th China Import And Export Fair (Canton Fair).

MENAFN - GetNews) On October 15, 2024, the 136th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) was grandly held in Guangzhou. Yiyen made an impressive appearance at booths C14.3 A01-02 and GC01-02, showcasing its full range of energy storage products, solutions, and key technological highlights. This attracted the attention of many merchants and partners.

During the exhibition, a delegation of municipal leaders from Yueqing City visited Yiyen's booth for an in-depth inspection. The leaders expressed strong interest in Yiyuan's energy storage products, and Chairman Xia Hongfeng accompanied them for a tour and discussions, exploring new opportunities in global trade together.

As a leading enterprise in the new energy industry, Yiyen Technology received special attention from CCTV (China Central Television). A CCTV reporter conducted an exclusive interview at the booth, during which Chairman Xia Hongfeng introduced the group's recent R&D achievements and its global market strategy. He particularly highlighted how the company is driving global energy transition and sustainable development through innovative technology.

At the exhibition, buyers from around the world stopped by Yiyen's booth, showing great interest in the company's products. They explored its technological advantages and the application scenarios of its solutions in depth. Through face-to-face discussions and negotiations, Yiyen successfully expanded multiple cooperation opportunities, further strengthening business ties with international merchants.

Looking ahead, Yiyen Technology, as a provider of energy storage and power quality systems, will continue to uphold its philosophy of "technological innovation and win-win cooperation." The company will drive development through innovative R&D, stay aligned with market and customer needs, and work hand in hand with global strategic partners to contribute to a green, efficient, and sustainable energy future.