Veterinary Imaging Market To Reach $3.33 Billion By 2031 As AI-Driven Diagnostics And Portable Technologies Transform Animal Healthcare

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Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (CT, MRI, Imaging Systems, Imaging Reagents, Imaging Software, Accessories), Animal Type (Small, Large), Application (Oncology, Dentistry), Modality (Portable, Stationary), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global veterinary imaging market is projected to grow from USD 2.299 billion in 2026 to USD 3.332 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the increasing reliance on precision diagnostics and digital innovation across veterinary practices worldwide. The global veterinary imaging market is undergoing a significant transformation as advanced diagnostic technologies redefine animal healthcare delivery.

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What is driving this rapid evolution, and why should industry leaders act now?

The expansion of the veterinary imaging market is closely linked to rising pet ownership and growing awareness of animal health. Why is demand for advanced imaging solutions accelerating? Pet owners are increasingly seeking early and accurate diagnosis, supported by the growing adoption of pet insurance, which is enabling access to high-quality veterinary services.

How is technology reshaping diagnostic capabilities?

Continuous advancements, particularly in digital radiography (DR), are replacing conventional X-ray film systems due to faster processing times and reduced radiation exposure. Additionally, innovations such as AI-supported image enhancement, cloud-based storage, and integrated workflow solutions are improving diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency for veterinary professionals.

The market is also benefiting from increasing specialization within veterinary medicine. Where is this trend most evident? Specialized care areas such as equine, exotic, and avian medicine are driving demand for tailored imaging systems. Furthermore, the adoption of telemedicine and remote imaging review is expanding access to diagnostic services, especially in rural and underserved regions, enhancing overall care delivery.

From a product perspective, veterinary imaging systems and instruments accounted for the largest market share in 2025. What is fueling this dominance? The need for accurate and timely diagnosis, combined with the shift toward preventive care, is driving adoption of advanced imaging technologies. Innovations such as low-radiation X-ray systems, portable ultrasound devices, and AI-enabled imaging tools are enabling faster and more precise clinical decision-making.

Why is portability becoming a critical factor?

In terms of modality, the portable imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Advances in wireless connectivity, compact design, and battery-powered systems are allowing veterinarians to perform diagnostics in diverse settings, including mobile clinics and farm environments. The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the increasing focus on rapid, point-of-care diagnostics are further accelerating demand for portable imaging solutions.

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Regional Insights:

Which regions are leading the market, and where are growth opportunities emerging? North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary imaging market in 2025. This leadership is driven by advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and substantial spending on animal health. The region also benefits from strong adoption of digital technologies and the presence of leading manufacturers and well-established veterinary networks.

Additionally, growing awareness of early disease detection, coupled with increasing adoption of advanced modalities such as digital radiography, ultrasound, CT, and MRI, continues to strengthen North America's market position.

Market Insights:

The global veterinary imaging market is consolidated, with key players including GE Healthcare (US), Carestream Health (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), and Esaote S.p.A. (Italy). These companies are focusing on innovation, AI integration, and product portfolio expansion to maintain competitive advantage and meet evolving market demands.

As veterinary diagnostics move toward AI-driven, portable, and precision-based solutions, stakeholders must align their strategies to capture emerging opportunities. To explore detailed market insights, competitive positioning, and future growth trends, access the full report today.

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