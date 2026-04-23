In order to further improve the quality of postdoctoral training, set up a postdoctoral academic exchange platform, smooth the channel of postdoctoral production and talent docking, and promote the transformation of more scientific and technological achievements to the ground, the postdoctoral academic exchange activities of“postdoctoral talent training and scientific and technological achievements” were held in Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute on September 29th the event, the List of Postdoctoral Needs in Chengdu was released. Subsequently, the awarding ceremony of 19 postdoctoral research stations in Chengdu, including NGP and Tianfu Xinglong Lake Laboratory, Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute, etc. was held, and many experts and scholars in the field of scientific research shared their experiences and exchanged academics.







NGP is an innovation-driven and technology-led modernized Chinese medicine manufacturing enterprise, focusing on the research, development and production of high-quality Chinese medicine Formula Granules and Chinese medicine big health series products. After more than 20 years of development, NGP has grown into a“high-tech enterprise”,“national key leading enterprise of agricultural industrialization” (2000 to present), a model enterprise of technological innovation in Sichuan Province, and a“national enterprise technology center”,“quality and efficacy of Chinese medicine formula granules” and“national enterprise technology center”. It is a model enterprise of technological innovation in Sichuan Province, and has“National Enterprise Technology Center”,“Key Research Laboratory of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation of Chinese Medicine Granules” and“Postdoctoral Scientific Research Station”.







Talents are the basic and strategic support for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernization country, NGP will continue to play the role of postdoctoral research station in cultivating high-level talents, cultivate, introduce and utilize talents in all aspects, provide strong support for the high-quality development of traditional medicine, promote the in-depth fusion of industry-university-research and development, transform more key technological achievements into new productivity, and provide high-level talents for high-quality development of traditional Chinese medicine industry. The high quality development of Chinese medicine industry will continue to convey high-level talents.