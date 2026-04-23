CNC Electric Shines At The 139Th Canton Fair, Spotlighting PV Solutions And Smart Electrical Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) The 139th Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair) was held from April 15 to 19, 2026, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, drawing professional buyers and industry stakeholders from over 100 countries and regions worldwide. CNC Electric participated with its most comprehensive product showcase to date, presenting a full portfolio of electrical solutions tailored for global markets across construction, energy, and industrial applications.

A Full Portfolio on Display

CNC Electric's booth featured an extensive range of low-voltage electrical products, spanning PV solutions and new energy products, smart circuit breakers and intelligent devices, automatic transfer switches (ATS), molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), contactors, motor control products, and final distribution solutions. The broad lineup demonstrated CNC Electric's capability to serve diverse application needs across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.







PV Solutions Take Center Stage

Among the highlights of this year's participation, CNC Electric's photovoltaic solutions attracted significant interest from visitors engaged in solar energy projects. With renewable energy infrastructure expanding rapidly across emerging markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, CNC Electric's PV product lineup - designed to meet the demands of modern solar installations - resonated strongly with procurement professionals seeking reliable and certified electrical components for clean energy applications.

AFDD: Addressing a Growing Safety Priority

CNC Electric also spotlighted its Arc Fault Detection Device (AFDD) offering, underscoring the company's commitment to electrical safety and fire prevention. As building safety regulations continue to evolve globally, AFDD technology is gaining traction across key markets. The devices on display drew considerable attention from contractors, system integrators, and distributors, reflecting growing market awareness of arc fault risks in residential and commercial electrical installations.







Engaging a Global Audience

Throughout the fair, CNC Electric's booth attracted strong engagement from buyers across multiple regions. Live product demonstrations and technical exchanges allowed visitors to gain a deeper understanding of CNC Electric's capabilities in delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent power solutions. The Canton Fair, as one of the world's most important trade platforms, once again proved to be a valuable stage for CNC Electric to strengthen brand presence, explore new partnerships, and stay attuned to evolving global market demands.







Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum of Canton Fair 2026, CNC Electric will continue to expand its global footprint by deepening distributor partnerships, enhancing product certification coverage across target markets, and advancing its portfolio in high-growth areas including solar energy, smart distribution, and electrical safety. The company remains committed to supporting global infrastructure development and the energy transition by delivering competitive, application-tailored electrical solutions to customers and partners worldwide.