Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Merck Kgaa, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, Biotissue, Eupraxia Pharma

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 60+ Knee Osteoarthritis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Knee Osteoarthritis Market.

The Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Knee Osteoarthritis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Knee Osteoarthritis companies working in the treatment market are Merck KGaA, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, BioTissue,Inc., Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., OliPass Corporation, Bone Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Biosplice Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Knee Osteoarthritis treatment



Emerging Knee Osteoarthritis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- M6495, PPV 06, LG00034053, StroMel, TTAX03, EP-104IAR, OLP 1002, JTA-004, X 0002, Lorecivivint, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Knee Osteoarthritis market in the coming years.

In March 2026, Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a company focused on longevity and quality of life, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Allocetra. This clearance allows the company to advance clinical development of Allocetra as a potential treatment for patients suffering from moderate-to-severe age-related symptomatic primary knee osteoarthritis.

In January 2026, Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies through small-molecule inhibition of CLK/DYRK kinases, announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for its novel treatment for knee osteoarthritis (OA). The company's lead candidate, lorecivivint (LOR), is an injectable small-molecule suspension designed for administration once or twice annually directly into the knee joint. Across 11 clinical studies, LOR demonstrated significant improvements in pain relief and physical function while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Additionally, data from Biosplice's Phase 3 OA-07 trial showed sustained improvements in medial joint space width (JSW) on imaging over several years. Collectively, these findings support LOR's potential to become the first disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis, a long-standing goal for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike.

In December 2025, MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 078160), a fully integrated cell therapy biotechnology company, announced a multi-year collaboration with Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. to commercialize CARTISTEM®, an advanced treatment for knee osteoarthritis, in the Japanese market.

In November 2025, Novo Nordisk has released new findings from the OASIS 4 Phase 3 trial, which investigated various patient populations and hypotheses, further supporting the potential of this therapy. Injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg, marketed as Wegovy®, is approved in the EU as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management in adults with a BMI of ≥30 kg/m2 (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m2 (overweight) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Wegovy® is also approved for pediatric patients aged 12 and older with an initial BMI at or above the 95th percentile and body weight over 60 kg. The label highlights clinical evidence of major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) risk reduction, improvements in HFpEF-related symptoms and physical function, and pain relief for knee osteoarthritis.

In May 2025, Lipogems announced the successful completion of its ARISE I U.S. FDA IDE Study, with the final patient visit now concluded. This marks a significant milestone in progressing Lipogems as a treatment option for knee osteoarthritis (OA) in patients who are not eligible for or ready to undergo knee replacement. The double-blind, randomized controlled trial included 173 participants across 18 leading U.S. clinical sites. The study's primary focus is on assessing pain relief and functional improvement 12 months after injection. Results on efficacy and safety are anticipated by late 2025.

In May 2025, Genascence Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on transforming musculoskeletal disease treatment through gene therapy, reported positive 12-month safety and biomarker findings from its Phase 1b DONATELLO trial of GNSC-001. This investigational gene therapy targets interleukin 1 (IL-1) for treating knee osteoarthritis (OA). The 12-month results confirmed the trial met its primary endpoint, showing consistent safety and tolerability across all tested doses. Additionally, the study met a key secondary endpoint, demonstrating sustained IL-1Ra expression in synovial fluid, reinforcing the six-month data previously reported.

In May 2025, Moximed, a pioneering medical device company focused on enhancing care for individuals with knee osteoarthritis (OA), announced that the first patients have been treated in its latest randomized controlled trial (RCT). The MOTION study is a prospective, multicenter trial designed to compare the effectiveness of the MISHA Knee System against non-surgical treatment options in patients with medial knee osteoarthritis.

In April 2025, Pacira BioSciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), showed long-lasting improvements in knee pain, mobility, and stiffness for up to two years in a Phase I trial. Participants received a single local injection of the therapy. The study included 72 individuals aged 30 to 80, categorized based on the severity of their knee osteoarthritis using the Kellgren-Lawrence (K/L) grading system.

In April 2025, Israel-based Enlivex Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment for the Phase II portion of its Phase I/II trial evaluating Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy for moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. In this phase, over 133 subjects were randomized and treated. The multi-center, randomized trial is divided into two stages, with Phase I being an open-label, dose-escalation study focused on assessing the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections into the knee.

In March 2025, RION, a clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine and exosome-based therapies, announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 1b trial of Purified Exosome Product (PEP) for treating Knee Osteoarthritis (OA). This marks a significant step in RION's mission to develop cutting-edge regenerative solutions for unmet medical needs. In September 2024, Cytonics announced the completion of patient enrollment in a Phase I clinical trial for CYT-108, which is being investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy for knee osteoarthritis (OA). CYT-108 is a recombinant variant of the alpha-2-macroglobulin blood serum protease inhibitor.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease where the cartilage in the knee gradually wears down, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. It commonly affects older adults and can be caused by aging, joint injury, obesity, or genetics. As the protective cartilage erodes, bones may rub together, causing further damage. Treatment includes physical therapy, medications, lifestyle changes, and in severe cases, knee replacement surgery.

Explore the latest Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline insights for 2025 and stay ahead in market trends and Knee Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

Emerging Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



M6495: Merck KGaA

PPV 06: Peptinov

LG00034053: LG Chem

StroMel: Akan Bioscience

TTAX03: BioTissue,Inc.

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OLP 1002: OliPass Corporation

JTA-004: Bone Therapeutics

X 0002: Techfields Pharma Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Knee Osteoarthritis Route of Administration

Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Knee Osteoarthritis Molecule Type

Knee Osteoarthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Knee Osteoarthritis Assessment by Product Type

Knee Osteoarthritis By Stage and Product Type

Knee Osteoarthritis Assessment by Route of Administration

Knee Osteoarthritis By Stage and Route of Administration

Knee Osteoarthritis Assessment by Molecule Type Knee Osteoarthritis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Knee Osteoarthritis Report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Knee Osteoarthritis product details are provided in the report. Download the Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Knee Osteoarthritis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Knee Osteoarthritis are - Eli Lilly and Company, Nature Cell Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Tissue Tech Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Bioventus LLC, Akan Biosciences, LLC, Genascence Corporation, Immunis, Inc., Novartis, Biosplice Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, MiMedx Group, Inc., Rho, Inc., Techfields Pharma Co. Ltd, Saol Therapeutics Inc, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, MiMedx, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, ReNu, Medipost, and others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis:

The Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment.

Knee Osteoarthritis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Knee Osteoarthritis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Knee Osteoarthritis drugs and therapies

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Osteoarthritis, robust Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline are some of the important factors that are fueling the Knee Osteoarthritis Market.

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, risk of adverse cardiovascular events associated with the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis treatment, high cost associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Knee Osteoarthritis Market growth.

Scope of Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Merck KGaA, Peptinov, LG Chem, Akan Bioscience, BioTissue,Inc., Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., OliPass Corporation, Bone Therapeutics, Techfields Pharma, Biosplice Therapeutics, and others

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: M6495, PPV 06, LG00034053, StroMel, TTAX03, EP-104IAR, OLP 1002, JTA-004, X 0002, Lorecivivint, and others

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and Knee Osteoarthritis emerging therapies Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Knee Osteoarthritis market drivers and Knee Osteoarthritis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Knee Osteoarthritis Report Introduction

2. Knee Osteoarthritis Executive Summary

3. Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

4. Knee Osteoarthritis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Knee Osteoarthritis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Knee Osteoarthritis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Knee Osteoarthritis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Knee Osteoarthritis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Knee Osteoarthritis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Knee Osteoarthritis Key Companies

14. Knee Osteoarthritis Key Products

15. Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

16. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Knee Osteoarthritis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Knee Osteoarthritis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.