Parkinson's Disease Market: Accelerating Growth And Pipeline Impact By 2034 Delveinsight Fascinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Olatec Therapeutics, UCB

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The Key Parkinson's Disease Companies in the market include - FAScinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Inc., Olatec Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Vaxxinity, Modag, Peptron, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Parkinson's Disease, offering comprehensive insights into the Parkinson's Disease revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Parkinson's Disease statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Parkinson's Disease therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Parkinson's Disease clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Parkinson's Disease treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Parkinson's Disease space.

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Some of the key facts of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report:



The Parkinson's Disease market size was valued at approximately USD 3,539 million in 2025 and is expected to experience substantial growth at a notable CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

In March 2026, Oryon Cell Therapies has announced updated clinical and neuroimaging findings from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial assessing an autologous dopaminergic neuron replacement therapy for Parkinson's disease. The company is focused on developing autologous neuron-based treatments for Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions. The study is being carried out in collaboration with experts from Mass General Brigham, led by the Neuroregeneration Institute at McLean Hospital. Participants in the trial received unilateral neuronal implants. Preliminary results indicate improvements in motor function, along with neuroimaging evidence suggesting restoration of dopaminergic signaling in the transplanted region of the brain.

In January 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new treatment option for individuals with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). Known as Vyalev, the therapy administers two established Parkinson's medications through a continuous subcutaneous infusion, providing a steady and less invasive method of treatment. This innovative approach is designed to help patients achieve improved and longer-lasting control of movement symptoms associated with advanced PD.

This expansion is primarily fueled by improvements in diagnostic technologies, growing awareness of Parkinson's disease, and an increasing prevalence of reported cases.

The U.S. The Parkinson's Disease market was valued at around USD 1,883 million in 2023 and is expected to grow further, driven by rising disease awareness and the introduction of emerging therapies.

In 2023, the combined Parkinson's Disease market size for the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 988 million, accounting for approximately 31% of the total 7MM market revenue.

In January 2026, Two innovative therapies are approaching the final stages of clinical development ahead of potential FDA approval. One is a novel dopamine-based treatment targeting motor symptom management, while the other is a stem cell therapy aimed at replacing lost brain cells in Parkinson's disease (PD). These approaches offer distinct yet complementary strategies in addressing PD. Additionally, AbbVie has announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA for tavapadon, a once-daily oral therapy intended to alleviate PD symptoms, including stiffness, tremors, and slowed movement.

In June 2025, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has announced its decision to advance prasinezumab, an investigational anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, into Phase III development for early-stage Parkinson's disease. This move is based on findings from the Phase IIb PADOVA study and ongoing open-label extension (OLE) studies from both PADOVA and the earlier Phase II PASADENA trial.

In February 2025, AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Bydureon (exenatide) did not slow the progression of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease during a Phase III trial. Led by University College London (UCL) in the UK, the Exenatide-PD3 trial (NCT04232969) aimed to assess the impact of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) on disease progression. However, results published in The Lancet revealed that the trial did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints.

In January 2025, BlueRock Therapeutics, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Bayer, has advanced bemdaneprocel, its investigational cell therapy for Parkinson's disease, to Phase III trials following a Phase I study that demonstrated the treatment was well tolerated.

In January 2025, BIAL has announced the completion of the full dose regimen for the first participant in the multicenter Phase II ACTIVATE trial of BIA 28-6156, an allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) for treating Parkinson's disease (PD). This therapy is specifically being developed for PD patients with a glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene mutation (GBA-PD). Designed for once-daily oral administration, BIA 28-6156 aims to restore sphingolipid recycling to address the underlying cause of PD.

In December 2024, Belgian pharma firm UCB has opted to halt development of minzasolmin for Parkinson's disease following the ORCHESTRA study's failure to meet its primary and secondary endpoints. In the ORCHESTRA proof-of-concept trial (NCT04658186), minzasolmin an experimental oral small-molecule inhibitor aimed at preventing alpha-synuclein misfolding did not demonstrate superiority compared to placebo.

In December 2024, Novotech, a prominent global full-service clinical CRO, has published its newest report,“Parkinson's Disease: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024.” The report offers comprehensive insights into current trends, major opportunities, and key challenges in Parkinson's disease (PD) research, serving as a vital resource for organizations advancing therapies for this complex neurodegenerative condition.

DelveInsight's epidemiology model estimates that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the US were around 1.21 million in 2023, with numbers expected to rise over the forecast period (2024–2034) driven by greater disease awareness, an aging population, and improvements in diagnostic methods.

In 2023, Japan represented around 258,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease within the 7 major markets (7MM).

In 2023, within the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed Parkinson's disease cases at around 495,000, followed by France with approximately 277,000 cases, while Spain reported the lowest at nearly 149,000 cases.

In 2023, Japan reported around 135,000 male and 123,000 female cases of Parkinson's disease based on gender-specific diagnosed prevalence, with numbers projected to rise over the forecast period.

In 2023, the United States recorded approximately 19,000 Parkinson's disease cases in individuals aged ≤49 years, 215,000 cases in the 50–64 age group, 449,000 cases in those 65–74 years, and 527,000 cases in people aged ≥75 years.

In 2023, Japan's stage-specific diagnosed prevalent Parkinson's disease cases were approximately 9,000 for Stage I, 40,000 for Stage II, 107,000 for Stage III, 70,000 for Stage IV, and 31,000 for Stage V. In 2023, Japan recorded around 73,000 cases of Parkinson's disease-related psychosis.



Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: FAScinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Inc., Olatec Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Vaxxinity, Modag, Peptron, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others

Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: KM-819, Prasinezumab, P2B001, NPT1220-478, Dapansutrile, UCB7853, UB-312, Emrusolmin, PT320, KDT-3594, Tavapadon, and others The Parkinson's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Parkinson's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Parkinson's Disease market dynamics.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's Disease is a chronic, progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement. It occurs due to the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, particularly in the substantia nigra region. Common symptoms include tremors, rigidity, slowed movement (bradykinesia), balance difficulties, and postural instability. Non-motor symptoms, such as sleep disturbances, depression, cognitive impairment, and autonomic dysfunction, are also common. While there is no cure, treatments including medications (like levodopa), deep brain stimulation, and lifestyle interventions aim to manage symptoms, improve quality of life, and slow disease progression. Early diagnosis is key for effective management.

To Know in detail about the Parkinson's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Parkinson's Disease Market Forecast

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parkinson's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease

Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Parkinson's Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Parkinson's Disease epidemiology trends @ Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Parkinson's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Parkinson's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Parkinson's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Parkinson's Disease Therapies and Key Companies



KM-819: FAScinate Therapeutics

Prasinezumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.

NPT1220-478: Neuropore Therapies, Inc.

Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics

UCB7853: UCB Biopharma

UB-312: Vaxxinity

Emrusolmin: Modag

PT320: Peptron

KDT-3594: Kissei Pharmaceutical Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Parkinson's Disease market share @ Parkinson's Disease Treatment Landscape

Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence: Increasing number of Parkinson's disease cases globally due to aging populations.

Growing Awareness: Enhanced awareness among patients and physicians leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Advancements in Therapies: Introduction of innovative treatments, including dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, gene therapies, and device-based therapies.

Expanding Pipeline: Continuous R&D and clinical trials for novel disease-modifying therapies. Favorable Reimbursement & Healthcare Access: Improved insurance coverage and government initiatives supporting neurological care.

Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: Expensive therapies and device-based interventions limit patient access.

Side Effects & Safety Concerns: Long-term use of medications may cause complications like dyskinesia and cardiovascular issues.

Lack of Curative Therapies: Current treatments mainly manage symptoms rather than halt disease progression.

Complex Diagnosis: Delayed or misdiagnosis due to overlapping symptoms with other neurological disorders. Market Fragmentation: Variation in healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies across regions.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Parkinson's Disease Companies: FAScinate Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pharma Two B Ltd., Neuropore Therapies, Inc., Olatec Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, Vaxxinity, Modag, Peptron, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, and others

Key Parkinson's Disease Therapies: KM-819, Prasinezumab, P2B001, NPT1220-478, Dapansutrile, UCB7853, UB-312, Emrusolmin, PT320, KDT-3594, Tavapadon, and others

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease current marketed and Parkinson's Disease emerging therapies

Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease market drivers and Parkinson's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Parkinson's Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Parkinson's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Parkinson's Disease

4. Parkinson's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Parkinson's Disease

9. Parkinson's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Parkinson's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers

16. Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers

17. Parkinson's Disease Appendix

18. Parkinson's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.