Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Grows As 70+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Treatments For Genetic And Rare Diseases, Finds Delveinsight Novartis, Wave Life Sciences, Bio-Path Holdin

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"Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insights"The Antisense Oligonucleotide landscape features 70+ key companies, including Novartis, Wave Life Sciences, Bio-Path Holdings, and others, advancing over 90 pipeline drugs. Companies like Novartis and Wave Life Sciences are currently leading with candidates in Phase III, representing the most advanced stages of clinical evaluation for Hyperlipoproteinaemia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

DelveInsight's "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies developing over 90 pipeline drugs in the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic landscape. It monitors clinical and non-clinical stage products, evaluates therapeutics by product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive projects in this evolving medical space.

Explore the latest breakthroughs in the Antisense Oligonucleotide treatment landscape. Learn more about the evolving ASO pipeline today @

Key Takeaways from the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report



In April 2026, Research demonstrated the use of Maleimide Diels-Alder and retro-Diels-Alder reactions in automated solid-phase oligonucleotide and peptide synthesis.

In April 2026, A novel antisense oligonucleotide targeting the TLK2 gene in leukemia research demonstrated reduced tumor cell growth in acute myeloid leukemia models, highlighting the expansion of ASOs into oncology applications.

In March 2026, C16-siRNA Conjugates were detailed for targeting the central nervous system (CNS).

In February 2026, The FDA released new guidance to support faster approval pathways, introducing a framework to accelerate individualized ASO therapies, particularly for ultra-rare diseases.

In February 2026, Japan granted orphan drug designation to an antisense candidate (DYNE-101) for myotonic dystrophy, underscoring global regulatory momentum for RNA-targeted therapies.

In January 2026, A large global Phase III trial was initiated to evaluate zorevunersen for Dravet syndrome.

In January 2026, Laboratoires Thea initiated a paired-eye study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sepofarsen in subjects with Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

In January 2026, Bepirovirsen, an ASO targeting hepatitis B viral RNA, showed promising results in late-stage trials, aiming for functional cure strategies.

In March 2025, Korro Bio, Inc. received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the investigational medicine KRRO-110.

In February 2025, AusperBio Therapeutics announced clinical progress for its lead candidate AHB-137, an antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic for the functional cure of chronic Hepatitis B (CHB).

DelveInsight's report identifies a robust clinical pipeline with 70+ active players advancing more than 90 antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies across multiple stages.

Antisense oligonucleotides are synthetic nucleic acids designed to bind to messenger RNA (mRNA) and modulate gene expression, providing a highly targeted approach for genetic, neuromuscular, and rare diseases.

These therapies utilize various mechanisms of action, including RNase H-mediated degradation, steric blocking, and splice modulation, enabling the targeting of genes previously considered "undruggable".

Novartis Pharmaceuticals is currently evaluating Pelacarsen in Phase III clinical trials, aiming to lower lipoprotein(a) levels for the treatment of Hyperlipoproteinaemia.

Wave Life Sciences is advancing WVE-N531, an exon-skipping ASO currently in Phase III development for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Bio-Path Holdings is developing BP1002, a Phase I candidate designed to inhibit the Bcl-2 protein in patients suffering from specific types of lymphoma and leukemia.

Advancements in delivery systems and chemical modifications are significantly enhancing the safety and clinical potential of ASO therapies, facilitating broader applications across diverse therapeutic areas. Leading companies in the ASO therapeutic space include Novartis, Wave Life Sciences, Bio-Path Holdings, and others, spanning development from discovery through Phase III.

Download for updates and the latest revolution in ASO care @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs Profile

Pelacarsen: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Pelacarsen is a potent antisense oligonucleotide developed by Novartis Pharmaceuticals that is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials. It is specifically designed to reduce the production of lipoprotein(a), an independent genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease. By targeting the hepatic production of apolipoprotein(a), Pelacarsen aims to lower circulating lipoprotein(a) levels significantly, providing a novel therapeutic option for patients with Hyperlipoproteinaemia.

WVE-N531: Wave Life Sciences

WVE-N531, developed by Wave Life Sciences, is a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide employing exon-skipping technology to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Specifically designed for patients amenable to exon 53 skipping, this therapeutic aims to restore the production of a truncated but functional dystrophin protein. Currently in Phase III development, WVE-N531 represents a targeted genetic approach to addressing the underlying cause of this severe neuromuscular disorder.

BP1002: Bio-Path Holdings

BP1002 is an antisense oligonucleotide candidate from Bio-Path Holdings designed to inhibit the Bcl-2 protein, which is often overexpressed in many cancers and contributes to tumor survival. Utilizing Bio-Path's neutral charge P-ethoxy DNA backbone technology, BP1002 aims to enhance systemic delivery and cellular uptake while minimizing toxicity. Currently in Phase I clinical evaluation, the drug is being studied for the treatment of patients with certain types of lymphoma and leukemia.

For more information on the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insight report.

The Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about more than 70 companies developing therapies for genetic and rare diseases, including aggregate therapies from each developer.

Segmented therapeutic candidates ranging from early-stage discovery and Phase I through late-stage Phase III clinical trials.

Identification of ASO companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with active and inactive project statuses.

Drug development analysis based on stage, route of administration, mechanism of action (RNase H degradation, splice modulation), and molecular type. Comprehensive analysis of clinical collaborations, licensing agreements, and financing details crucial for the future advancement of the ASO market.

Learn more about Antisense Oligonucleotide drug opportunities in our comprehensive ASO pipeline report @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Unmet Needs

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies and Competitive Landscape

The ASO landscape features 70+ key companies, including Novartis, Wave Life Sciences, Bio-Path Holdings, and others, advancing over 90 pipeline drugs. Companies like Novartis and Wave Life Sciences are currently leading with candidates in Phase III, representing the most advanced stages of clinical evaluation for Hyperlipoproteinaemia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

DelveInsight's Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Antisense Oligonucleotide treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed @ Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies: Novartis, Wave Life Sciences, Bio-Path Holdings, and others.

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapies: Pelacarsen, WVE-N531, BP1002, and others.

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Monotherapy, Combination, and others. Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Products

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Unmet Needs

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Drivers and Barriers

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Analyst Views

Appendix