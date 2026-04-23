New York Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Announces Avenue Law Firm's Office Relocation In Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY - Avenue Law Firm has relocated its offices to 505 Park Avenue, Suite 1201, New York, NY 10022, bringing the firm to one of Midtown Manhattan's most prominent business addresses. New York real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) announced the relocation as a significant step forward for the firm and the clients it serves throughout the New York metropolitan area.

According to New York real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, the move reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to providing clients with a professional, centrally located space for real estate consultations, closings, and property-related legal matters. Park Avenue's central Midtown location offers improved accessibility for clients traveling from across New York City and the surrounding region. "We are excited to bring our practice to this address and to continue serving our clients with the same level of dedicated legal counsel they have always received," Zinkovetsky explains.

New York real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that the relocation does not affect the scope or quality of services Avenue Law Firm provides, but rather enhances the firm's ability to meet clients where they need to be. The new offices at Suite 1201 are fully operational and welcoming clients for consultations on residential and commercial real estate transactions, contract review, title matters, and closing representation. "This move is about continuing to grow and making sure our clients have every advantage when navigating New York real estate law," he adds.

Attorney Zinkovetsky encourages all current and prospective clients to update their records with the firm's new address at 505 Park Avenue, Suite 1201, New York, NY 10022. Zinkovetsky emphasizes that the firm's commitment to responsive, personalized real estate legal representation remains the foundation of everything Avenue Law Firm does.

The relocation to Park Avenue marks a meaningful moment in the firm's history, positioning Avenue Law Firm among the established legal and business community of Midtown Manhattan. Those with upcoming real estate transactions or property-related legal questions are encouraged to reach out to schedule a consultation at the new address.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a New York City-based law firm dedicated to providing personalized real estate legal representation to buyers, sellers, and property owners throughout the New York metropolitan area. Led by attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, the firm is now located at 505 Park Avenue, Suite 1201, New York, NY 10022.

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