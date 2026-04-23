The Seven Villas A Hidden Luxury Sanctuary On West Lake

Zixuan is Chinese name of The Seven Villas, The name "ZiXuan" derives from the Book of Songs: "Where can I find the daylily? Let me plant it behind the house." Ji Kang of the Wei Kingdom further noted in his Essay on Nourishing Life: "The daylily brings forgetfulness of sorrow, a truth known to both the foolish and the wise."







Nestled deep within the most secluded waterscape of Santai Mountain's Dream Trail, Zixuan Resort grows organically from the very landscape of West Lake. As a Relais & Châteaux property and an ultra-luxury garden estate, it occupies one of Hangzhou's rarest and most authentic Jiangnan garden settings. Spanning just 5,200 square feet (4800 m2), the resort houses only a select number of exquisite suites and standalone villas. Whitewashed walls and charcoal-grey roof tiles reflect against emerald hills and bamboo groves, while meandering waterways encircle the courtyards. Traditional karesansui rock gardens blend seamlessly with native trees, offering a new vista at every turn. Here, ancient Eastern Zen philosophy meets Jiangnan elegance, creating a world utterly removed from the clamor of the city.







The village-style architecture faithfully preserves the understated elegance of traditional Zhejiang residential design. Every guest room is a unique original, scattered among the forested hills of Santai Mountain, transporting guests into the nostalgic dreamscape of West Lake's misty past. Interiors are furnished with custom-made rosewood pieces, their subtle, woody fragrance greeting you the moment you open the door. Warm and refined, the décor embeds classical Chinese aesthetics into every detail. The rooms are havens of tranquility; push open the window to behold sweeping garden views, or soak in a freestanding tub beside the window and savor your private, living landscape painting. Watch the pines and bamboo sway by day, then drift off to sleep beneath the stars and moonlight. Unobtrusive 24-hour butler service ensures every need is met with quiet discretion and heartfelt care, redefining luxury hospitality through understated perfection.







Hidden among forest and stream, The Xiao Qing SPA offers the ultimate in seclusion. As you soak beside the window, the spa's subtle aromas envelop you gently and unhurriedly, as if the mountain stream itself were slowly soaking into your being.







As a premier culinary destination on West Lake, the resort boasts three world-class restaurants, each a recipient of the prestigious Black Pearl distinction.

Jiexianglou Chinese restaurant holds both two Michelin stars and two Black Pearl diamonds. It celebrates the authentic flavors of Jiangnan, reinventing exquisite Hangzhou cuisine with the freshest local, seasonal ingredients. La Villa restaurant, a two-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, masterfully blends the essence of Jiangnan cooking with French culinary artistry, creating a unique and enchanting sensory dialogue. Japanese restaurant Man Shu, awarded one Black Pearl diamond, presents authentic Japanese kaiseki cuisine. Following the rhythm of the seasons, each course is prepared with time-honored craftsmanship, delivering a dining experience rich in ritual and refinement.

With mountains as neighbors and gardens as companions, Michelin-starred dining paired with attentive, understated service-Zixuan seamlessly integrates nature, architecture, gastronomy, and culture. It stands not only as a secluded retreat on West Lake but as Hangzhou's definitive choice for ultra-luxury elegance.