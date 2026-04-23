Associate Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University

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Wayne Unger is an Associate Professor of Law at Quinnipiac University School of Law where he teaches Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, First Amendment, and Data Privacy & Security Law. He has also taught at Gonzaga University School of Law, Arizona State University's College of Law, and the University of Connecticut School of Law.

As a legal scholar, Unger's research focuses on the intersection of constitutional law, emerging technologies, and data privacy and security. Specifically, Unger considers how technological advancements erode civil liberties and threaten democracy. His research and scholarship have appeared in the nation's top law journals, including Columbia's Science & Technology Law Review and the Washington & Lee Law Review. Unger is also a frequent contributor to The Conversation. He has also appeared as a guest commentator for NBC Connecticut, CBS New York, NPR podcasts, and CTV's Your Morning (Canada's national morning show).

Prior to his current work, Unger founded The Unger Firm LLC, a boutique law firm specializing in cyber & tech law, constitutional law, and business law. He also worked in Silicon Valley where he managed multimillion dollar corporate transformation initiatives for Cisco Systems; directed sales for the financial services and technology industry segments for a SaaS startup (acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions for $480M in 2020); and led strategic partnerships and account management for a second startup.

He holds a J.D. from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, ASU and a B.S. in Supply Chain Management from W.P. Carey School of Business, ASU, and is admitted to practice law in Arizona.



2025–present Associate Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University

2023–present Affiliate Faculty, Arizona State University College of Law

2023–2025 Assistant Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University 2021–2023 Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Gonzaga University

Experience